Now is not the time

Feb 10, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

I was at last lucky to have someone read to me Mr. Ralph Ramkarran’s letter in response to my request to his comments on Dr. Seecharan’s book which appeared as he says in March of 2024. I thank him for being so patient as to reply to me. He has cited examples of my comments on Dr. Jagan’s involvement in our society’s policies and his numerous activities. I am glad that in his review of Seecharan, he included remarks of mine which did not appear to “damnify”.  I use the word “damnify” used often by famous lawyer Lionel Luckhoo in his anti-communist campaigns. Ramkarran’s citing of remarks of mine both positive and negative should free me of any suspicion of malicious intent. He ended his letter by suggesting that I could clear the matter up by giving my current opinion of the whole of Dr. Jagan praxis.

Dr. Jagan’s praxis has always been a matter of compelling interest for me, and it is likely that there may be some development that drives me before my time on the planet ends to attempt a summing up of all the responses I have had to Dr. Jagan’s remarkable interventions. However, with a general election pending and the work consequent on the 2020 general election still unfinished it is unlikely that I would raise or introduce at this time contentious arguments concerning the praxis of one whose name and memory are still capable of being exploited by media available to what President Irfan Ali has called special interests.

Yours respectfully,

 Eusi Kwayana

(Now is not the time)

