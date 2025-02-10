Latest update February 10th, 2025 7:48 AM

No bail for man charged for stealing motorbike

Feb 10, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-A 23-year-old man was on Friday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge of Robbery with Aggravation.

Ezekiel Roberts of Waterloo Street Cummingsburg Georgetown is accused of robbing Leon Russel of a motorcycle valued at $200,000. The alleged robbery took place on February 3, 2025 on Waterloo Street Cummingsburg Georgetown. Roberts pleaded not guilty with explanation after the charges were read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

He told the court that he had nothing to do with the robbery. According to Roberts around 13:30hrs on the day of the robbery he was home and was greeted by two men in his yard informing him that a robbery had just taken place and the suspected robbers ran through his yard and left a motorcycle. The two men then proceeded to lift the motorcycle out of his yard. He then later saw his friend Russel who he met once outside of his home requesting information and assistance to retrieve his motorcycle and he agreed to help.

He told the court that he expressed his concern to Russel. “If I see you bike and I talk to this man, if I pushing you bike down the road, the police might stop me and think I thief the bike,” Roberts recalled telling Russel. Nevertheless, he said he ventured out on his motorcycle in search of Russel’s motorcycle. He returned minutes later with the motor cycle and the keys.

Roberts mentioned that a CCTV camera was in the vicinity with video footage and he is requesting the entire footage be played proving that he is innocent and it will also provide a clear visual of what exactly transpired.

The prosecution stated that there is indeed a video footage that clearly displays a completely different depiction of what had transpired, contrary to Roberts’s story. They mentioned that in the footage the accused can be seen riding away from the crime scene with the motorcycle. The keys were identified by the victim Russel, while being in Roberts’ possession at his residence and the motorcycle was not recovered. The prosecution also stated that the accused did not cooperate with the police when he was arrested. Magistrate McGusty denied Roberts bail and remanded him to prison.

  • Forward to the past

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News-Guyana’s debt profile, both foreign and domestic, has become a focal point of economic... more

