New 10-Year Co-operative Republic of Guyana Passport launched

Feb 10, 2025 News

The Central Immigration and Passport Office launched a New 10-Year Co-operative Republic of Guyana Passport.

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Home Affairs is pleased to advise the public that the Central Immigration and Passport Office under the Guyana Police Force, through the Government of Guyana, has rolled out the new Co-operative Republic of Guyana Ten-Years Passport, effective today, Monday, February 10, 2025.

This initiative is a key component of His Excellency President Irfaan Ali’s vision for modernizing Guyana and enhancing service delivery for its citizens.

This new passport features enhanced security measures and design elements aimed at improving both identity protection and the travel experience for Guyanese citizens. Applicants will now have the option to choose between a five-year or ten-year validity period. The cost for the five-year validity remains at G$6,000, while the cost for the ten-year validity is G$12,000 for an ordinary passport, allowing individuals to make an informed decision based on their needs.

The new passport incorporates advanced security features, including an embedded electronic chip. This upgrade aligns Guyana with international standards for secure travel documents, ensuring smoother border crossings and enhanced authentication. Additionally, the design of the new passport embraces the One Guyana theme, reflecting the nation’s unity and cultural diversity.

In keeping with the government’s digital transformation agenda, efforts are underway to introduce an online application system shortly. While applicants are currently required to submit manual applications at passport offices countrywide, the integration of an online platform will allow citizens to apply remotely, streamlining the process and reducing wait times.

A key element of the new passport system is the introduction of enhanced data collection. All applicants will be required to undergo biometric enrollment, including fingerprinting, to further enhance document security.
It is important to note that individuals who applied for a passport on or before Friday, February 7, 2025, will receive the previous version. However, all applications submitted from February 10 onward will receive the new e-passport.
As part of efforts to prevent any abuse of the system, the process of replacing lost or damaged passports is currently under review. While the existing policy remains in effect, future adjustments may include extended waiting periods for replacement documents to deter and investigate possible fraudulent claims.

The Central Immigration and Passport Office urges citizens to stay informed and exercise patience during this transition. Further updates, including the activation of the online application platform, will be shared in due course.(Statement from Ministry of Home Affairs)

