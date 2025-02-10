Latest update February 10th, 2025 7:48 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man in court after breaching protection order

Feb 10, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-A 49-year-old man was on Friday placed on $10,000 bail, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge of Breach of Protection order.

Mervin Taylor of 3324 South Ruimveldt Park was charged with Breach of Protective order which took place on February 5, 2025 on Cemetery Road Georgetown. Taylor was ordered by the court on January 24, 2025 to stay 50-feet away from the residence of Vanill Grey. He was accused then, of verbally and physically abusing the woman.

Taylor pleaded not guilty with explanation after the charge was read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty. He told the court that he did not breach the order, stating that he was on his way to take his child to his mother who was at a church. Additionally, he mentioned that Grey had scheduled to collect their son at 17:00hrs but when he attempted to call her she did not answer until an hour after.

Grey told the court that she was at church which concluded at 16:45hrs when Taylor called and asked where she was. She said “he premeditated to come to the church and verbally abuse me in the church, not mentioning that he came to drop of the child for me to take home.” She additionally mentioned that once Taylor is aware of her whereabouts, he would make himself present “like a stalker.”

It was made clear to the court that Taylor and Grey had an arrangement prior to Friday’s court appearance where they will only be in contact for matters relating to their son.  Magistrate McGusty placed Taylor on $10,000 bail and instructed him and Grey to arrange a third party for the transporting of their child. That will allow Taylor to not breach the order of staying 50-feet away from Grey’s house.

(Man in court after breaching protection order)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 7th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Allicock, Amsterdam named in GBA training squad 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championships

Allicock, Amsterdam named in GBA training squad 2025 Caribbean Boxing...

Feb 10, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has officially announced the national training squad, with the country’s top pugilists vying for selection to represent Guyana at the 2025...
Read More
Interesting transfers, Clubs secure firepower ahead of Season Seven Elite League

Interesting transfers, Clubs secure firepower...

Feb 10, 2025

North East beat Back Circle B; set up semi showdown with defending champs

North East beat Back Circle B; set up semi...

Feb 10, 2025

DCC executive laud Savory, Imlach for champion performances

DCC executive laud Savory, Imlach for champion...

Feb 10, 2025

Dozens of young chess players participate in Kitty Square Mall U-16 C/ship

Dozens of young chess players participate in...

Feb 10, 2025

Shai Hope claims Green Belt and Dispatch of the Season in ILT20 Triumph

Shai Hope claims Green Belt and Dispatch of the...

Feb 10, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Forward to the past

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News-Guyana’s debt profile, both foreign and domestic, has become a focal point of economic... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]