Man in court after breaching protection order

Kaieteur News-A 49-year-old man was on Friday placed on $10,000 bail, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge of Breach of Protection order.

Mervin Taylor of 3324 South Ruimveldt Park was charged with Breach of Protective order which took place on February 5, 2025 on Cemetery Road Georgetown. Taylor was ordered by the court on January 24, 2025 to stay 50-feet away from the residence of Vanill Grey. He was accused then, of verbally and physically abusing the woman.

Taylor pleaded not guilty with explanation after the charge was read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty. He told the court that he did not breach the order, stating that he was on his way to take his child to his mother who was at a church. Additionally, he mentioned that Grey had scheduled to collect their son at 17:00hrs but when he attempted to call her she did not answer until an hour after.

Grey told the court that she was at church which concluded at 16:45hrs when Taylor called and asked where she was. She said “he premeditated to come to the church and verbally abuse me in the church, not mentioning that he came to drop of the child for me to take home.” She additionally mentioned that once Taylor is aware of her whereabouts, he would make himself present “like a stalker.”

It was made clear to the court that Taylor and Grey had an arrangement prior to Friday’s court appearance where they will only be in contact for matters relating to their son. Magistrate McGusty placed Taylor on $10,000 bail and instructed him and Grey to arrange a third party for the transporting of their child. That will allow Taylor to not breach the order of staying 50-feet away from Grey’s house.

