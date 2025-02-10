(Interesting transfers, Clubs secure firepower ahead of Season Seven Elite League)

Latest update February 10th, 2025 7:48 AM
Kaieteur Sports- As the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) prepares to get the ball rolling in the seventh edition of its premier football league, sponsored by KFC, teams are finalizing their squads in anticipation of a highly competitive season.
With the transfer window recently opening, clubs have actively strengthened their rosters, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most exciting tournaments in the league’s history.
Several high-profile transfers have already made headlines. Western Tigers FC has made significant acquisitions, including Simeon Moore from Caledonia FC (Trinidad and Tobago), Stephon Reynolds from Santos FC, Andrew Murray from Slingerz FC, and Alex Murray from GDF. As three-time champions, Western Tigers are bolstering their lineup in pursuit of a fourth title.
Slingerz FC, one of the most talked-about elite teams, has secured several key signings. They welcome Jamaican Romaine Brackenridge from Harbour View FC, Trinidadian Ronaldo Blair from Caledonia FC, Terique Mohammed from Des Moines Menace in the U.S., Jamaica’s Kemar Beckford from Humble Lions FC, and Kelsey Benjamin from Golden Jaguars/GDF FC. These additions position Slingerz as serious title contenders.
Interestingly, Guyana Police Force FC has also made significant moves, bringing in Ryan Hackett from GDF FC to prop their frontline, Jamaican Neron Barrow, Brandon Solomon from Santos FC, and Jamanine Beckles from Western Tigers. These acquisitions strengthen their squad as they aim for an improved showing this season.
Defending champions Guyana Defence Force FC have opted not to make any transfers, relying instead on the collective strength of their title-winning squad. Given their dominance in the last two editions of the tournament, they remain a formidable force.
Another notable transfer includes Deon Alfred from Slingerz FC, who will now be part of the Den Amstel setup.
The upcoming GFF-KFC Elite League is set to kick off in March and will feature a new addition, Lake Mainstay’s Goldstar FC. With this new inclusion, fans can expect even more thrilling action in this year’s tournament.
Slingerz FC’s campaign will be particularly intriguing, as they seek redemption after finishing as runners-up last season. In 2024, they faced GDF twice and managed two draws, but with five key transfers, they will be aiming for a different outcome this year.
Fruta Conquerors FC, despite facing ongoing challenges at the club, managed a fourth-place finish behind the Guyana Police Force in last year’s edition. Meanwhile, Buxton United FC was relegated after a winless campaign, recording 17 losses and one draw to finish 10th. Ann’s Grove FC secured their spot in the 2025 Elite League through the qualifier playoffs.
Guyana Defence Force FC has dominated recent editions, winning the last two tournaments, along with a previous triumph in the 2016-17 Elite season. As preparations continue for the upcoming league, further updates will be featured in this publication as they become available.
