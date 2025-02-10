Guyana at low risk of earthquake that hit Cayman Islands

Kaieteur News-Guyana is at low risk of any incident from the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit the Cayman Islands on Saturday, but residents in low-lying coastal areas are asked to be vigilant.

In a statement on Sunday the Civil Defence Commission said it has received reports of a 7.6-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10.0 km (6.2137 miles) that occurred 209 km SSW of George Town, Cayman Islands. The National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC) of the USGS reported this on February 08, 2025, at approximately 18:00 hrs.

“Based on the preliminary data, earthquakes of this depth and magnitude are expected to result in moderate to severe shaking in the affected area. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center initially issued tsunami watches for Puerto Rico and the Cayman Islands, however, these have since been cancelled,” the CDC said.

According to the CDC, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center stated that “minor sea level fluctuations” of up to 30cm (11.8 inches) could still occur, although any serious threat had passed. “The CDC wishes to advise the public to remain calm as Guyana is at low risk for this incident. However, due to our coastal positioning along the Atlantic Ocean, and the possibilities of fluctuating tides, the CDC is urging citizens, particularly those in low-lying and coastal areas, to remain vigilant.”

The CDC said the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Ministry of Public Works – Sea Defence, the Guyana Police Force, and Community Policing Groups (CPGs) have been placed on high alert to monitor the situation closely.

The CDC is advising citizens to:

Keep following the News and Social Media pages for official updates.

Report any unusual coastal activity such as sudden changes in water levels to The Civil

Defence Commission National Emergency Operation Centre (NEMS) Phone:

(592)226-1114, 226-8815, 225-5847, 226-1027, WhatsApp’s: +592- 600-7500

Be prepared in case of unforeseen developments.

The Civil Defence Commission National Emergency Operation Centre (NEMS) said it is actively

monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

