(Guyana at low risk of earthquake that hit Cayman Islands)

Latest update February 10th, 2025 7:48 AM
Feb 10, 2025 News
Kaieteur News-Guyana is at low risk of any incident from the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit the Cayman Islands on Saturday, but residents in low-lying coastal areas are asked to be vigilant.
In a statement on Sunday the Civil Defence Commission said it has received reports of a 7.6-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10.0 km (6.2137 miles) that occurred 209 km SSW of George Town, Cayman Islands. The National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC) of the USGS reported this on February 08, 2025, at approximately 18:00 hrs.
“Based on the preliminary data, earthquakes of this depth and magnitude are expected to result in moderate to severe shaking in the affected area. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center initially issued tsunami watches for Puerto Rico and the Cayman Islands, however, these have since been cancelled,” the CDC said.
According to the CDC, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center stated that “minor sea level fluctuations” of up to 30cm (11.8 inches) could still occur, although any serious threat had passed. “The CDC wishes to advise the public to remain calm as Guyana is at low risk for this incident. However, due to our coastal positioning along the Atlantic Ocean, and the possibilities of fluctuating tides, the CDC is urging citizens, particularly those in low-lying and coastal areas, to remain vigilant.”
The CDC said the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Ministry of Public Works – Sea Defence, the Guyana Police Force, and Community Policing Groups (CPGs) have been placed on high alert to monitor the situation closely.
The CDC is advising citizens to:
Defence Commission National Emergency Operation Centre (NEMS) Phone:
(592)226-1114, 226-8815, 225-5847, 226-1027, WhatsApp’s: +592- 600-7500
The Civil Defence Commission National Emergency Operation Centre (NEMS) said it is actively
monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.
(Guyana at low risk of earthquake that hit Cayman Islands)
Feb 10, 2025Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has officially announced the national training squad, with the country’s top pugilists vying for selection to represent Guyana at the 2025...
Feb 10, 2025
Feb 10, 2025
Feb 10, 2025
Feb 10, 2025
Feb 10, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News-Guyana’s debt profile, both foreign and domestic, has become a focal point of economic... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]