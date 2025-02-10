Govt warns foreigners against using backtrack routes

—urged them to follow mandatory immigration procedures or face deportation

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday, issued a stern reminder to all foreign nationals entering or leaving Guyana regarding mandatory immigrations procedures in keeping with the laws of Guyana.

In a statement, the ministry urged foreigners that upon entering or leaving Guyana, foreign nationals must present themselves to an Immigration Officer at the designated Ports of Entry and Exit. Persons failing to adhere to the requirements will face strict consequences, including deportation, refusal of re-entry, or disbarment. “Any individual found in Guyana without a valid entry stamp or a Permit (immigration form) indicating their entry date can be subject to deportation. Any foreign national who departs Guyana without properly presenting themselves to an Immigration Officer at an official Port of Exit can be refused re-entry or disbarred upon attempting to return,” the ministry stated.

The ministry urges all travellers to coMinistry of Home Affairs mply with these immigration requirements to avoid legal consequences, noting that these measures are in place to uphold national security and maintain orderly travel procedures. Further, the ministry outlined designated Ports of Entry and Exist across various regions: Region 1 (Morawhanna), Region 2 (Charity), Region 3 (Parika), Region 4 (Georgetown, Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Cheddi Jagan International Airport), Region 6 (Moleson Creek, New Amsterdam, Springlands), Region 7 (Bartica, Eteringbang), and Region 9 (Lethem).

Recently, several persons were deported or detained as a result of not adhering these requirements. Within three days, 102 Venezuelans were detained for illegally entering Guyana in large metal boats. Police in Region Three have taken the Venezuelans into custody and according to the Commander-in-Charge of police operations in the district, Mahendra Siwnarine, they will be deported.

Additionally, in December 2024, five Cubans were deported for overstaying their permitted time in Guyana. They appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued an order for them to be deported from Guyana for overstaying their time without seeking an extension. Furthermore, in September 2024, a 36-year-old Venezuelan national, who has been residing in Guyana illegally for two months, was ordered to be deported when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, leaving her Guyanese toddler behind.

Only recently, Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, Amanza Walton-Desir criticised the government over what she described as its lax approach in formulating and implementing a national foreign policy which will cater to issues such as migration. “It is crucial that we address the challenges posed by our porous borders which continue to expose us to significant risks that could undermine our national security, territorial integrity, and social cohesion,” she insisted.

Alluding to a recent Stabroek News article which quoted the Minister with responsibility for immigration Robeson Benn saying that it is anticipated that the migrant population will increase in the coming months,” Walton –Desir told the National Assembly in the just concluded budget debates that to date, the government is unable to provide a realistic estimate of the number of Venezuelan migrants in the country. “The reason is clear…They simply do not know. It is obvious that the PPP government has lost control over the migrant situation resulting in grave risk to our country’s security and sovereignty.” Walton-Desir stressed “to mitigate these risks and protect the integrity of our nation, we must immediately establish a mandatory migrant registration system.”

Further, she suggested that the refugees and migrants must only be granted temporary status, until they can return to their homelands, with a clear and explicit prohibition against voting rights. “Guyanese citizenship must remain a privilege, not a pathway to manipulation or long-term instability. You travel the length and breadth of this country and the people of Guyana will tell you their deep concern at the abysmal handling of the migrant crisis here and the lack of government policy to address this burning issue but this is the PPP/C –Postponing Practical Policy Continuously and Placing Politics over People’s Concerns,” added Walton-Desir.

Further emphasising on the need for a migration policy, the MP said that such a policy is essential for protecting local opportunities, preserving cultural identity, and ensuring sustainable growth. “We in the Parliamentary opposition have been unequivocal in our call. We are on record making a number of recommendations to the PPP/C government including the full mobilization of our diplomatic apparatus to secure continued international support, emphasising the justness of our cause and the rightness of our claim,” she explained. Walton-Desir pointed out that the Opposition side of the house had called for the establishment of a Border Security Commission and the establishment of a Foreign Relations Council. “Mr. Speaker Our calls, including for the convening of regular meetings of the Foreign Relations Sectoral Committee of this National Assembly, continue to fall on deaf ears…We are reiterating them,” the MP said.

