Gov’t updates oil data on website following K/News article

Feb 10, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Natural Resources has updated the Petroleum Management Programme website with oil production data for the month of December, following an article by Kaieteur News.

On Friday, this newspaper reported that the Ministry is still struggling to update oil data to its website, despite claims of receiving realtime information from the operator of the Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL).

Checks to the website on Saturday showed that the Ministry had updated the page with production data for December 2024.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat

According to the oil production data, Exxon produced an average 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the three projects in December, with daily production ranging between a high of 667,000 bpd and a low of 632,000 bpd.

Kaieteur News also observed that Exxon recorded one of its highest flaring levels for 2024, in December. According to the data, the company flared 88,821 standard cubic feet (kscf) of gas on December 7, 2024, the second highest amount compared with 93,775 kscf recorded on August 7, 2024.

The Ministry’s Petroleum Management Programme website offers access to petroleum data that is usually updated mid-month for the preceding month.

The portal offers data regarding the number of barrels produced at the Liza One and Liza Two, Payara projects in the Stabroek Block, as well as the daily reported injected gas, flared gas and gas used for fuel. It also gives an overview on the Brent Crude prices and the amount of water produced and injected.

The failure by government to provide timely updates on the extraction of oil resources has been a sore concern for stakeholders, although repeated promises have been made to upgrade the website.

With belated information being provided to the public, citizens have also complained about the manner in which the data is presented. The graphs are not user friendly and pose challenges for the ordinary citizen to interpret.

Environmental and transparency activists have been relentlessly stressing the need for such data to be shared with the public and more so, be updated in a timely fashion to avoid altering of information. These key production data are critical to stakeholders to keep the government and the operator of the Stabroek Block accountable.

Last year, Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo announced during his weekly press engagement at Freedom House Georgetown that the government now has real-time access to Exxon’s production data, which is updated every 10 minutes.

He said the operator of the Stabroek Block now has a dashboard which is monitored by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Although that may be the case, citizens still struggle with access to timely data from the government.

Features/Columnists

  • Forward to the past

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News-Guyana’s debt profile, both foreign and domestic, has become a focal point of economic... more

