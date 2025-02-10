Gov’t continues to strengthen national security amidst emerging challenges—Benn

Kaieteur News-To safeguard Guyana’s sovereignty, the government is proactively taking decisive steps to bolster its security sector against emerging threats.

Speaking at National Defense Institute’s first cohort of graduates on Friday last, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn said, Guyana must remain focused on strengthening its security forces and ensure they are equipped to address the multifaceted challenges facing the country’s defence system. He explained that while the country has experienced unprecedented economic growth due to oil and gas reserves, an increased number of threats and issues have arisen.

Currently, Guyana is experiencing a population deficit while facing the ever-present territorial threat posed by the country’s western neighbour. During these times, the government is engaging in ongoing efforts to form strategic international partnerships with powerful countries, focusing heavily on initiatives like joint military exercises, intelligence sharing and resource development.

Minister Benn expressed confidence in Guyana’s strong partnerships with countries like the United States, noting the collaboration’s vitality in addressing geopolitical vulnerabilities. He urged community policing groups, particularly those in vulnerable hinterland regions, to assist the joint services with information gathering. “We have to have a clear awareness of the challenge we have, we have to have a clear awareness of our responses to this challenge, and we have to read and think and work with the professors and others who have expertise and interests, of course, in the matter to make sure that we could all work together in the first instance to have our sovereignty protected,” he said passionately.

He continued “So take our mutual interest to have a continued win-win situation, and that we work together to increase peace in Guyana, increase wealth and benefit for our people…and to hand over a better life and a better country to the next generation of Guyanese.” Minister Benn reaffirmed that the government’s vision of One Guyana is not only one characterised by economic growth and abundant oil resources but one where security is a priority and key cornerstone.

The course provided graduates with critical knowledge and specialised training, enhancing their ability to safeguard Guyana’s national sovereignty against threats such as drug trafficking, transnational crime, and illegal migration, as well as the concerning rhetoric emanating from Venezuela.

Also speaking at the event Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud said: “This collaborative effort exemplifies the strong partnership between the governments of the United States and Guyana. Our relationship is characterised by mutual respect and a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Western Hemisphere.”

He expressed Guyana’s eagerness to collaborate with the US on future training and knowledge-sharing initiatives to strengthen the nation’s security capabilities.

In the same breath, he stressed the critical need to bridge the gap between policy development and implementation to effectively address evolving threats. “Security and defence are fundamental pillars of national prosperity,” Secretary Persaud asserted. “As policymakers, we must create synergies in policy formulation, adopting a holistic and inclusive approach to address security threats and challenges, always prioritizing our national interests.”

As Guyana continues to experience rapid economic development, the government demonstrates its unwavering political will to safeguard democracy by implementing effective and adaptable policies, prioritising the development of a professional security apparatus and building strong regional partnerships. Beyond defence and intelligence cooperation, the two countries’ robust relationship extensively spans across diverse sectors, including democracy, trade, investment, economic development, energy, capacity building, and education.

