Latest update February 10th, 2025 7:48 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

DCC executive laud Savory, Imlach for champion performances

Feb 10, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- Executives and members of Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and members sent congratulations to their club captain and skipper of the Guyana Harpy Eagles team, Tevin Imlach.

The West Indies Test player led from the front with bat and gloves against CCC recently as the defending champs won by 8 wickets.

DCC executive laud Savory, Imlach for champion performances

Tevin Imlach scored a century on his return to the Guyana Harpy Eagles team.

DCC would like to highlight Imlach’s dominance behind and infront the stumps, a testament to the proud tradition of wicket-keeper/batsmen, who had the honour of scoring centuries for Guyana at the Regional first class levels.

The house of legends recalled that in the 1947 regional first class season DCC’s Clifford Mcwatt scored an unbeaten 123 against Trinidad and Tobago at the Queen’s Park Oval, whilst performing wicket-keeping duties.

The Guyanese again put the Trinidadian attack to the sword with a flamboyant 128 at Bourda during the 1953 Regional season.

Fast-forward to the 2009 Regional Championship season; the pugnacious Derwin Christian hammered the Jamaican    with 109 at Providence.

Meanwhile, another DCC product in Kemol Savory, scored 101 not out versus Trinidad at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, followed by 127 not out against the Jamaicans in 2024 at Sabina Park. Imlach continued the show with a dazzling 126 not out recently versus CCC, thus continuing the rich legacy of the club. (Charwayne Walker)

(DCC executive laud Savory, Imlach for champion performances)

(DCC executive laud Savory)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 7th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Allicock, Amsterdam named in GBA training squad 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championships

Allicock, Amsterdam named in GBA training squad 2025 Caribbean Boxing...

Feb 10, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has officially announced the national training squad, with the country’s top pugilists vying for selection to represent Guyana at the 2025...
Read More
Interesting transfers, Clubs secure firepower ahead of Season Seven Elite League

Interesting transfers, Clubs secure firepower...

Feb 10, 2025

North East beat Back Circle B; set up semi showdown with defending champs

North East beat Back Circle B; set up semi...

Feb 10, 2025

DCC executive laud Savory, Imlach for champion performances

DCC executive laud Savory, Imlach for champion...

Feb 10, 2025

Dozens of young chess players participate in Kitty Square Mall U-16 C/ship

Dozens of young chess players participate in...

Feb 10, 2025

Shai Hope claims Green Belt and Dispatch of the Season in ILT20 Triumph

Shai Hope claims Green Belt and Dispatch of the...

Feb 10, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Forward to the past

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News-Guyana’s debt profile, both foreign and domestic, has become a focal point of economic... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]