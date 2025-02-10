DCC executive laud Savory, Imlach for champion performances

Kaieteur Sports- Executives and members of Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and members sent congratulations to their club captain and skipper of the Guyana Harpy Eagles team, Tevin Imlach.

The West Indies Test player led from the front with bat and gloves against CCC recently as the defending champs won by 8 wickets.

DCC would like to highlight Imlach’s dominance behind and infront the stumps, a testament to the proud tradition of wicket-keeper/batsmen, who had the honour of scoring centuries for Guyana at the Regional first class levels.

The house of legends recalled that in the 1947 regional first class season DCC’s Clifford Mcwatt scored an unbeaten 123 against Trinidad and Tobago at the Queen’s Park Oval, whilst performing wicket-keeping duties.

The Guyanese again put the Trinidadian attack to the sword with a flamboyant 128 at Bourda during the 1953 Regional season.

Fast-forward to the 2009 Regional Championship season; the pugnacious Derwin Christian hammered the Jamaican with 109 at Providence.

Meanwhile, another DCC product in Kemol Savory, scored 101 not out versus Trinidad at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, followed by 127 not out against the Jamaicans in 2024 at Sabina Park. Imlach continued the show with a dazzling 126 not out recently versus CCC, thus continuing the rich legacy of the club. (Charwayne Walker)

