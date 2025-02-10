Couple dies in house fire

Kaieteur News- A man and a woman were killed in a fire at their Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo home early Sunday morning, authorities have confirmed.

Dead are: Haywattie Bahudur a 52-year-old teacher and Hansraj Narine a 57-year-old bus driver. In a statement the Guyana Fore Service said that the fire broke out around 01:55hrs, completely destroying the couple’s home, a one-flat wooden and concrete structure measuring 15m x 8m. The Guyana Fire Service said firefighters had responded promptly to the distress call, arriving on the scene at 02:16 hrs. Firefighting efforts commenced immediately, with the first jet deployed. Despite the rapid response, the fire had already engulfed the building, leaving no time for the occupants to escape. The structure and all its contents were completely destroyed.

According to the fire service preliminary investigations conducted so far identified that the fire was caused by a slack electrical connection, which resulted in arcing and sparking that ignited nearby combustible materials. “Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames, utilising one jet from Water Tender #81 along with one line from Light Pump #A6, which sourced water from an open water supply,” the statement added.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham extend their deepest condolences to the grieving family and community affected by this tragic loss. “Minister Benn emphasised that a full investigation is underway to determine all contributing factors and to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Chief Fire Officer Wickham reiterated the importance of fire safety and adherence to electrical maintenance protocols, urging all citizens to take necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and families,” the statement read. The Guyana Fire Service continues to educate the public on fire prevention measures and the importance of ensuring electrical systems are properly installed and maintained.

Wickham earlier this year had disclosed that there were 21 fire-related deaths recorded in 2024, a decrease from the 46 deaths reported in 2023. He attributed many of these fatalities to maliciously set fires and incidents where victims were trapped inside burning buildings. “There were persons trapped in entire buildings due to fires. Some of the causes were directly or maliciously related, and some misuse of electrical or cooking appliances,” Wickham had said during the handover of forty Rapid Intervention Vehicles to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the commissioning of the GFS’s new headquarters on Homestretch Avenue on January 9, 2025.

