Bandits grab $440K from money changer

Kaieteur News- Two masked men on a motorcycle robbed a money changer on Friday at gunpoint along the Avenue of the Republic and America Street, Georgetown.

Police identified the victim as vendor/money changer. He was robbed of $440,000 cash (Guyana currency), US$200 and one gold chain valued at $300,000.

The gunmen attacked at around 18:20hrs, investigators said. “…The victim was packing up clothing, which he was selling into his minibus, on the western side of the Avenue of the Republic, when one of the suspects walked up alongside him, police reported in a press statement.

The bandit then pulled out a handgun and “stick-up” the victim, ordering him not to move. He then reached into the victim’s pocket and stole his money before snatching his gold chain.

Police continued, “The suspect then joined his accomplice who was waiting on a motorcycle that was parked on the eastern side of Avenue of the Republic, and they made good their escape, south along Avenue of the Republic towards Hadfield Street”.

Investigators have since interviewed a number of persons who might have witnessed the crime.

Investigations continue.

