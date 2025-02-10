Allicock, Amsterdam named in GBA training squad 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championships

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has officially announced the national training squad, with the country’s top pugilists vying for selection to represent Guyana at the 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championships.

This year’s tournament will be staged in St. Lucia from February 27 to March 3, marking the return of the prestigious event for the first time since 2019.

The Caribbean Boxing Championships has long been the region’s premier amateur boxing event, showcasing the finest talents from across the Caribbean.

Guyana, a powerhouse in regional boxing, last won the overall championship title in 2018 when the tournament was hosted on home soil.

The last edition of the tournament, held in Trinidad and Tobago in 2019, saw Guyana put on a strong performance, and with the event making a long-awaited return, the national team is determined to reclaim its position at the top.

Leading the charge for Guyana is Olympian Keevin Allicock, a dominant force in Caribbean boxing who won gold at the championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The dynamic featherweight boxer is eager to continue his unbeaten streak and cement his legacy as one of the region’s best.

Also among the contenders is Desmond Amsterdam, the accomplished middleweight who picked up a bronze medal at the 2022 South American Games.

His international experience and resilience make him a strong asset to Guyana’s campaign in St. Lucia.

Joining Allicock and Amsterdam in training are a talented group of boxers: Leon Albert, Septon Barton, Quince Boyce, Clifton Graham, Travis Inveraray, Shaquain James, Dwayne July, Colin Lewis, Orlando Norton, Emma Noel Pompey, Ronaldo Sutton, Zidan Wray, Joel Williamson, and Abiola Jackman.

Additionally, Keyon Britton, Lennox Lawrence, Ken Harvey, and Tofina Barker have also been asked to report for training.

The preparation and selection process will be overseen by an experienced coaching panel, including Cuban coach Francisco Roldan, national coach Lennox Daniels, along with Clifton Moore and Jeff Roberts.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle expressed his enthusiasm for the return of the tournament and the strength of the squad in training, adding, “We are thrilled to see the Caribbean Boxing Championships return after a long hiatus.”

“This tournament has always been a crucial platform for our boxers to showcase their talent on the regional stage. I am confident that the best possible team will be selected, and we are focused on reclaiming our title as the Caribbean’s best.,” Ninvalle said.

With a history of success at the championships and a squad filled with both experienced champions and rising stars, Guyana’s boxing contingent is poised to make a significant impact in St. Lucia.

The coming weeks of intense preparation will determine the final team that will fly the Golden Arrowhead with pride in St Lucia. (GBA Release)

