Trophy Stall on board Republic Cup three-day softball extravaganza

Feb 09, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- THE stage is set for the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. three-day Republic Cup softball extravaganza which bowls off on Friday at various venues around Georgetown. The finals will be played at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary on Sunday, February 16.

According to the GSCL, most systems are in place for the tournament which will feature male teams in the Open All Stars, Masters Over-40 and Legends Over-50 with some players using it as a precursor to the upcoming Orlando Cup, set for April 4-6.

Jonhatan Sunich, son of Trophy Stall proprietor Ramesh Sunich, hands over one of the winning trophies to GSCL President Ian John. (Trophy Stall on board)

The GSCL pointed out that the tournament is being staged in honour of Guyana’s 55th Republican status and like it has done on numerous occasions for sports in and out of Guyana, Trophy Stall, through the generosity of its owner, Ramesh Sunich, has consented to sponsor all the winners, runners-ups and incentive trophies.

Among the teams signalling their intention to participate to date are Regal Legends, Aash Décor, Parika Defenders and Premier Insurance in the Over-50 category; Regal Masters, Ariel Masters, Fisherman Masters, Avengers, Super Strikers and Hyde Park Masters in the Masters Over-40 and Regal Masters, Hyde Park All Stars and Team Double V in the Open All Stars.

With the draw scheduled to take place at the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) pavilion on Tuesday at 4.00 pm, GSCL President Ian John pointed out that registration is still open to interested teams. They can contact 219-0451 and 610-7902.

The GSCL pointed out that softball cricket has always been part of the Guyanese culture and it is determined to keep the grassroot sport alive. It said that as an organisation, its vision is about the promotion and playing of softball cricket.

“We are also endeavouring to achieve the goal of encouraging and fostering a sense of community among all cricket enthusiasts, hence the staging of the Republic Cup tournament.”

