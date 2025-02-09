(State Agencies as Instruments of Political Persecution in Guyana)

Latest update February 9th, 2025 11:49 AM
Feb 09, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
In a democratic society, State agencies are entrusted with the duty to serve the public impartially, uphold the rule of law, and protect the rights of all citizens. However, in Guyana, there is a growing concern that these institutions are being manipulated to serve political ends, targeting individuals and organizations that challenge or criticize the government.
A notable example involves the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). In 2014, leaked emails revealed that then Commissioner-General Khurshid Sattaur allegedly shared confidential tax information of media houses, including Kaieteur News and Stabroek News, with political figures. This breach of confidentiality was perceived as an attempt to intimidate and suppress independent journalism.
Furthermore, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has reported instances of political interference, with government attempts to pressure members to leave the union. Such actions undermine the independence of labor organizations and erode workers’ rights.
The political landscape has also been marred by allegations of extrajudicial activities. In the early 2000s, reports surfaced about the existence of a “death squad” allegedly responsible for the execution of individuals deemed threats to national security. The then Minister of Home Affairs, Ronald Gajraj, was implicated in these activities, leading to a Commission of Inquiry. Although he was later cleared, the incident left a lasting impact on public trust in State institutions.
These instances highlight a troubling pattern where State agencies are perceived to be used as tools for political persecution, targeting those who dissent or challenge the status quo. Such actions not only violate individual rights but also undermine the democratic principles upon which our nation is built.
It is imperative for the citizens of Guyana to demand accountability and transparency from their institutions. State agencies must operate independently, free from political influence, to ensure justice and equity for all. Only by upholding these principles can we foster a society where freedom of expression and the rule of law prevail.
Sincerely,
Name withheld
(State Agencies as Instruments of Political Persecution in Guyana)
Feb 09, 2025Kaieteur Sports- Vurlon Mills Football Academy Inc and SBM Offshore Guyana launch the second year of the Girls in Football Development Program. February 5, 2025, Georgetown: The Vurlon Mills Football...
Feb 09, 2025
Feb 09, 2025
Feb 09, 2025
Feb 09, 2025
Feb 09, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News-The Jagdeo Doctrine is an absurd, reckless, and fundamentally shortsighted economic fallacy.... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]