State Agencies as Instruments of Political Persecution in Guyana

Dear Editor,

In a democratic society, State agencies are entrusted with the duty to serve the public impartially, uphold the rule of law, and protect the rights of all citizens. However, in Guyana, there is a growing concern that these institutions are being manipulated to serve political ends, targeting individuals and organizations that challenge or criticize the government.

A notable example involves the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). In 2014, leaked emails revealed that then Commissioner-General Khurshid Sattaur allegedly shared confidential tax information of media houses, including Kaieteur News and Stabroek News, with political figures. This breach of confidentiality was perceived as an attempt to intimidate and suppress independent journalism.

Furthermore, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has reported instances of political interference, with government attempts to pressure members to leave the union. Such actions undermine the independence of labor organizations and erode workers’ rights.

The political landscape has also been marred by allegations of extrajudicial activities. In the early 2000s, reports surfaced about the existence of a “death squad” allegedly responsible for the execution of individuals deemed threats to national security. The then Minister of Home Affairs, Ronald Gajraj, was implicated in these activities, leading to a Commission of Inquiry. Although he was later cleared, the incident left a lasting impact on public trust in State institutions.

These instances highlight a troubling pattern where State agencies are perceived to be used as tools for political persecution, targeting those who dissent or challenge the status quo. Such actions not only violate individual rights but also undermine the democratic principles upon which our nation is built.

It is imperative for the citizens of Guyana to demand accountability and transparency from their institutions. State agencies must operate independently, free from political influence, to ensure justice and equity for all. Only by upholding these principles can we foster a society where freedom of expression and the rule of law prevail.

Sincerely,

Name withheld

