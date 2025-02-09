Latest update February 9th, 2025 11:49 AM

Some people nah know fuh read but dem can count money good

Feb 09, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News-One day, teacher decide fuh test Little johnny to see how good he was with his numbers. She ask, “Johnny, yuh know yuh numbers?”

Johnny puff up he chest and seh, “Yeah, me daddy teach me good, good!”

Teacher decide fuh see how much he really know. She start easy.

“Wha come after three?” she ask.

Johnny smile and seh, “Four.”

Teacher nod. “Good, good. Now, wha come after six?”

Johnny ain’t hesitate, “Seven.”

Teacher grin. She tell Johnny, “Yuh father do a fine wuk. He really teach yuh well.”

But teacher decide fuh push lil Johnny just a likkle more.

“Wha come after ten?” she ask, expecting a bright answer.

Without missing a beat, Johnny seh, “A jack!”

Dem boys seh teacher nearly fall down! She realize Johnny ain’t learning numbers alone—he learning cards too!

Now dem boys want fuh know if Johnny daddy teaching he school maths or casino maths. Next thing yuh hear, Johnny gon start calling out ace, king, and queen instead of eleven, twelve, and thirteen!

Dem boys seh some people sending dem pickney to school fuh learn, but when yuh check it out, dem pickney done graduate from the backroom domino table!

People does learn dem numbers in different ways. Some does learn by counting matchstick. Some of we learn by counting on we fingers and some of we, like Lil Johnny, learn by counting with cards.

Some people nah know fuh read. But dem can count money good. So it don’t matter how yuh learn yuh numbers, one yuh master dem, yuh gan be alright.

Talk half. Leff half

Some people nah know fuh read but dem can count money good

