(SBM Offshore Guyana & VFMA launch Girls in Football Development Program 2025)

Kaieteur Sports- Vurlon Mills Football Academy Inc and SBM Offshore Guyana launch the second year of the Girls in Football Development Program. February 5, 2025, Georgetown: The Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) and SBM Offshore Guyana successfully launched the second year of the Girls in Football Development Program on Saturday, November 29, 2024, at the Saint Stanislaus Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
The Girls in Football Development Program is designed to empower young girls by exposing them to a range of potential career paths, mentorship, and other positive benefits derived from participating in football.
The program aims to instill confidence and ambition in the participants, equipping them with the skills necessary to succeed in any endeavor they choose to pursue. The first year of the program saw 52 participants between the ages of 12-17 years old from 14 schools completing the program which ran for a period of 12 months.
There were weekly football training sessions and several valuable life skills and mentoring sessions held throughout the year by the Ministry of Education. Additionally, a ‘Kickin’ Conversations’ mentorship session with female SBM Offshore Guyana employees was conducted. Visits to tertiary institutions; Georgetown Technical Institute (Jill of All Trades), and Carnegie School of Home Economics were also conducted. As a result of this program, a 70% increase in the number of girls being selected to represent their respective schools in the Under 14 and Under 15 Competitions was recorded. Some of whom were selected to represent their clubs in the National Women’s League. 5 girls were included as part of the Guyana Women’s National U17 Team that represented Guyana at the Inter Guiana Games and 7 girls were also included as part of the provisional squad at the Under 15 level for the Concacaf U15 Tournament.
For the second year, the program will build on this momentum by expanding its reach to additional schools in Region 4 and establishing a satellite program in Region 3. It will also see the development of coaches through coaching education, increase the number of life skill sessions and facilitators, increase visits to tertiary institutions and increase the level of awareness of scholarship opportunities.
Founder of the VMFA, Mr. Vurlon Mills said, “This project continues to have a significant impact on the girls involved by providing them with the opportunity to learn and develop both their football skills and important life skills. As we venture into the second year, we will continue to enhance their skill level, introduce the game to participants who never played before or who are now learning the game, and will continue to develop the participants’ football skills, confidence, and overall well_being. I must say thank you to SBM Offshore Guyana for their commitment to the VMFA and this program, providing an opportunity for personal and football development for girls.”
Ms. Gwenetta Fordyce, Sustainability Lead at SBM Offshore Guyana said, “SBM Offshore is delighted to continue supporting the Vurlon Mills Football Academy through the Girls in Football Development Program. Over the past year, we have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact this initiative has had on young women, fostering growth through mentorship and skill development. We are proud to remain part of this journey and look forward to seeing the continued positive impact and progress this program brings to its participants.”
The VMFA would like to express sincere gratitude to SBM Offshore Guyana, the Ministry of Education, the coaches and parents for their invaluable contribution in making this program a success and changing the lives of many young women.
