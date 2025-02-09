Latest update February 9th, 2025 5:59 AM

Man shoots woman with arrow and bow

Feb 09, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-A woman was shot on Saturday with an arrow and bow at Five Star Back Dam, Northwest District (NWD), Region One.

The woman was identified as Edith Gouveia, 42.  The incident reportedly took place sometime around 05:00hrs.

Arrow lodged in the woman’s body.

In a photo sent to Kaieteur News, the arrow was seen lodged in her body.

It entered under the left arm close to the rib cage and might have narrowly missed vital organs.

Gouveia was taken to the Baramita Health Centre and was scheduled to be air lifted to the city for further medical attention.

The circumstances surrounding the arrow and bow shooting is unknown at this time.

