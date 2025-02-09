Jagdeo on land, Hughes

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News- I acknowledge it: Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo is an unreal character, a real political angler. Some may say political hustler. Not I! How can I, why should I, lessen the luster of such an illustrious local operator? One who is such a major deflector and distractor; one who could also be considered a defector from straight talk. Take this development involving prime lands at Ogle and elsewhere, and encircling one of his prized friends, a New York based real estate tycoon with a strange pedigree. The New Yorker was such a force for good that he blew himself straight into the comforts of that State’s princely accommodations. When the swirling controversies now dogging those Ogle land awards intensified, it dawned immediately on Dr. Jagdeo that he needed the company of his other good friend, Mr. Nigel Hughes, Leader of the AFC and political competitor.

Upfront and straight up, this is said: Nigel Hughes must answer frankly, completely, and convincingly about his own 75 acres. From the representations that he has made to date, the documents submitted, the dates embedded, and the parties involved, I think that Mr. Hughes gave a good accounting for himself. There were private transactions (two of such) involving so-called distant jungle land (KN, February 7, 2025) versus prime plots in places with plush potential. My preference would have been for out-of-the-way and out-of-mind and untouched land, and not the indecorous ‘jungle’ land. The first transaction with Mr. Simon Munroe from 2016 falls on safe ground. On the other hand, the one in 2019, post the December 21, 2018 no-confidence upheavals, needs some additional elaboration. I am on uncertain ground here, because there is an insufficiency of detail. More is needed, with the exact sequence in concrete.

Nevertheless, I do note, however, that the second parcel of land for 25 acres was also a private transaction, which gives the appearance of standing on its own feet. As asserted, this is going to require some more fleshing out. Let everything be put on the table, and on top of the tablecloth. Guyanese need to know who is on the right side of law and principle on this one. In my early assessment, Mr. Hughes seems to hold the higher ground on the 25 acres. I hope he maintains his presence there.

In contrast, prior to the Hughes’ disclosures, Jagdeo went for the jugular at his Thursday afternoon press workout. Words favoured included “duplicitous” for Mr. Hughes, who came in for special mention. And, there were “illegal” and “criminal” to convey the essence of what the APNU Coalition did with prime lands between the successful December 2018 no-confidence motion and the March 02, 2020 elections. Much of what Vice President Jagdeo put before the public is found disturbing on how the APNU coalition parceled out land during that uncertain and troubled 2018-2020 interval. I don’t like it. I have problems with it. From timing to sizing to pricing, every component reek of the less than straight, what could be stood for, because it is sound. They do not persuade. Though besieged, or departing, governments have a habit of rapidly and thickly buttering the bread of their own folks, I deal in what pays homage to the ethical and not what serves the political. More than a few pieces of Jagdeo’s disclosures have the roiling about them, and rings with what is wrong in this country, its politics, its leadership, and its governance. Neither the PPP nor the PNC can claim clean hands. They have both exhibited, however, great skill in showing a pair of clean heels, in racing away from secret deals, and preferential treatments with their inner circles. Neither can ever be thought of in the same manner as Caesar’s wife. I have repeatedly cautioned both groups and their leaders: transactions involving close companions must pass more than paper and process tests. They must pass those three most important tests. Smell tests. Taste tests. And the grandaddy of tests: ethics tests.

Frankly, things look and smell rotten in Ogle, in Wales, and in Peter’s Hall, among other now shaded groves of political real estate political genius. This is what is now coming to light, as could be traced to both major parties when in government. In the reciprocal exposures and condemnations, Guyanese get a clearer understanding of how they are represented, about what goes on behind the veils of governance. The arrangements, the slicing up and parceling out, and the pricing that seem too cheap to receive a cheer from the public. Where was and is the leader, who stood up before and then today and said: like hell! None of this is going to happen under my watch. Where was and is he? Where were the subject minister, be such a he or a she? Whether New Global Investment Corp now, or whoever collected prime State lands at cut prices during the post no-confidence season. Both the substance and optics of these transactions should generate concern in Guyanese. They provoke great disagreements in me.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)

