Imlach and Nandu fifties pilot Harpy Eagles to emphatic 8-wicket win over CCC

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2

Kaieteur Sports- Classy 2nd innings half-centuries from Guyana Harpy Eagles Captain Tevin Imlach and opener Matthew Nandu, inspired the champs to a turnaround 8-wicket win over a spirited Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Guyana surged to their second successive win on home soil, enduring a back and forth tussle against the College team, who pushed the champs to their limits over the last few days.

In the end, Guyana played like the champs they are thanks to a dazzling 126 not out from Imlach in the first innings and 77 from Ronaldo Alimohamed, which set the tone for a successful run chase.

The Harpy Eagles bowlers had a much better outing during the second innings, led by the veteran Veerasammy Permaul who claimed a quick 4-41, adding to his 3 first innings wickets.

Pacers Shamar Joseph (2-28), Alimohamed (2-21) each ended with 5-fers in the match, having picked up 3 additional scalps during the first innings; with off-spinner Kevin Sinclair picking up just one wicket.

CCC, after making an imposing 375 in the first innings, were knocked over for 133 batting a second time. Opener Damel Evelyn (48) and middle-order batsman Shaqkere Parris (39) found little help from their partners this time around.

Set at 165 for victory, the Eagles soared to in their second innings 168-2, after Imlach followed up his ton with stylish 80 off 125 (9 fours).

Nandu broke the shackles with a solid, sharing a crucial 2nd wicket stand of 166 alongside his captain. Only leg-spinner Abijhai Mansingh (1-31) managed to create a breakthrough during CCC’s second bowling innings.

Chasing a decent target with two sessions to play, Raymond Perez was the first to go to the final over before lunch, knocked over by a good length delivery which swung into the off-stump of the right-hander, hurting the champs’ chase as they headed into the break.

Imlach and Nandu then dropped the anchor as they found the necessary boundaries while keeping the run-rate in check.

The West Indies Test players brought up his second fifty in as many innings, slapping off-spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh to the boundary as he continued his fine form.

By tea, Guyana were 106-1 well on course to victory with Nandu settling in nicely. Play continued with the home team eyeing their target with lots of wickets and overs remaining.

Nandu got to his half-century, a much-needed one, after showing glimpses of form recently as Imlach looked set for another possible hundred, before Mansingh pinned the big fish LBW.

By then, the champs were already in their front yard Kevlon Anderson (11*) put the game to bed, courtesy of a cracking four through mid-wicket to seal an emphatic come-from-behind win.

Day 4 was tough going for the visitors as Evelyn continued to grind on the final day and could have gotten to his fifty had it not been for Permaul, who managed to sneak one through the gates which ended the batsman’s 129-ball innings.

His overnight partner Andre Bailey (5) fell in similar fashion to Joseph, as Parris tried to keep the ship on course, hitting a couple of sixes and three fours as CCC tried to extend their lead.

The continuous fall of wickets prior to much added to the team’s overall demise; as the left-arm spinner Permaul cleaned up the remaining batsmen at the stroke of noon. (Clifton Ross)

