‘I saw her vision and it matched mine’ – ALP’s Matthew King

Kaieteur News-Helping the poor, those in need and trying to be a pillar for the vulnerable in society are among the reasons 19-year-old Matthew King has joined the recently launched Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) party, founded by former minister of government, Simona Broomes.

Broomes, a former member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), launched the political movement one week ago with the aim of promoting equality, social and economic development and empowering communities, protecting civil rights and fostering sustainable development through ethical governance and collaboration.

King, in an interview with Kaieteur News, said that his decision to join the ALP sparked from his own personal experience with poverty. He said that Broomes’ vision for a fair, inclusive and prosperous Guyana where every citizen enjoys equal opportunities and sustainable development, aligns with his vision.

“My name is Matthew King and I’m 19 years of age. I am the third child for my mother and seventh for my father. My mother was in an abusive marriage and she moved on when I was the age of 10 years old,” King said.

The youngster told this publication that life became increasingly difficult after his parents separated. He said, he was basically stripped of his childhood, being forced to assist his mother.

“She maintained her dignity and worked hard to make ends meet. So, growing up, I always wanted to make sure that every day is memorable with my mother. I always wanted to make a change in both youths and single parents’ lives. I grew up around my mother who taught me how to do things in the house and how to be a person with respect,” he told Kaieteur News.

King explained that despite the tremendous challenges that faced his family, his mother never gave up. She did what it took to take care of him and his siblings. This, he said, forced him to experience life differently and mature faster.

The teen said while the circumstances were unpleasant and he isn’t proud of the poverty, he lived in, he used his challenges to charter a new course in his life. He said he and his siblings, along with his mother lived on a dam with a fixed household budget with no room to manoeuvre.

He explained that his mother worked two jobs to make enough money to maintain the household and to purchase land for them to live. Describing his struggles are “hard” King said, determination is key to surviving poverty and all that comes with it.

“I saw a vision similar to mine in how Simona Broomes was helping those in need. This inspired me and drive my attention to be a pillar in my community through helping those in need, a community where we the people have a voice which needs to be heard and respected,” the youngster told Kaieteur News.

King said often time poor children and youth generally are overlooked. He strongly believes that each citizen must have access to equal opportunities where they are able to thrive and rise above their circumstance.

“Every child needs the resources and support… they need to stand firm and believe that they can do more,” he said.

King, a member of the ALP’s Youth Cabinet, sees himself as an advocate for youth and despite his humble beginnings, he wants to demonstrate to other in similar stead that they too can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

He intends to promote education, women empowerment, and push to various reforms that will help the vulnerable.

