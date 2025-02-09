Erosion

Dear Editor:

We as Guyanese should take heed less, we fall (1 Corinthians 10:12). Do you remember the age of the yellow and TATA buses? Then came the ever-present micro/minibuses (erosion). Take a good look at the Stabroek, Bourda and Kitty markets (erosion). The St. George’s Cathedral, the Office of the President, many ministry and church buildings around the nation are relics of the 18, 19th and 20th centuries. These relics of the past belong in a museum or should be demolished completely. Some of the statues in our nation are not historical and uniting, but they are demonic and unattractive. They keep us in our ‘place’ as a people and as a nation (erosion). There’s deep erosion of people’s lives daily. Ordinary Guyanese have tried, but they cannot stop the erosion in a nation they love (their beloved Guyana).

Just imagine non-Guyanese travel from as far as 10,118 miles to take away your job, business, fill-up your communities with a different language and culture, and most of all, decrease your monies and infiltrate your country with other gods. Let me say that there are many (as a tradition) trying to make children between 16 – 25yrs without a college education, a job or even their own home. Many are stealing, working night and day as security personnel, selling dog food or selling chips just to send their children to private or public schools. This practice has been in the Guyanese psyche since the days of the enslaved and the indentured. Most parents are still encouraging this practice as it’s a mirror of their own life.

The Church in Guyana has a deep history of being our moral compass and in leading by example. Today, the Church is insular-driven, silent in the midst of spiritual and moral decay and prefers to practice Bible poverty. Guyanese were once proud of their gold, homes and year-round summer-like weather. Today, the nation is marred by gold stealers, dilapidated homes and unpredictable weather patterns. Further, the political and economically rich cliques are always a constant reminder of how prideful and unconcerned people can be. They are constantly wooing you into their gossip and gaffe; they answer or listen to no one but themselves. They are completely unaware of the subtle human and national erosion taking place. They are now exposing each other with their wealth gains and corrupt practices. If you are serious about this nation, stay quiet, admit that you don’t know a lot of things and work on a new non-governmental or political organization. God knows this nation needs to start over – yes, start over.

Allow me to conclude with the following story – Uzziah – King of Judah (2 Chronicle 26). “Uzziah was 16yrs when he becomes King” (v.3). What are several 16-yr-olds doing in your home or community? What have you heard in the news or on Facebook recently about a 16-yr.-old? “Uzziah did what was right in the eyes of the Lord, just as his father Amaziah had done” (v.4). Several 16-yr-olds want to do what is right in the eyes of their parents, teacher, mentor and in the community. “Uzziah sought God during the days of Zechariah, who instructed him in the fear of God. As long as he sought the Lord, God gave him success” (v.5). “But after Uzziah become powerful, his pride led to his downfall. He was unfaithful to the Lord his God…” (v. 16). Uzziah then entered the temple with a wrongful disposition; he was confronted by the priest (warning), but he dishonored the priests and most importantly, the Lord God. Uzziah died with leprosy. Leprosy is a horrible disease which eventually leads to separation and perhaps death. Is Guyana in a disease phase of its existence? Are we living in separation of mainly godly, justice-honoring or righteous-prioritizing nations? Don’t miss this – as long as Uzziah “sought the Lord”, allowed himself to be mentored, or allowing God to “help him”, he was successful. Are you seeking the Lord in your life? Are we as a nation asking God for help in this demoralized, disunited and helpless nation?

May we see the signs of erosion for ourselves and for our nation. We need bold theologically-oriented speakers and writers in the nation. We need those same people to answer God’s call to lead and unite the nation’s communities in godly living, prosperity and not further erosion. Keep hiding and watching the erosion and you will see further collapse of enormous portions which will affect all on the land. All!

Cordially,

Dr. Denise Murray

(Erosion)