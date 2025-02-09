Latest update February 9th, 2025 11:49 AM

EFG hosts annual International Epilepsy Day Awareness Walk

Feb 09, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-The Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana (EFG) hosted its annual International Epilepsy Day Awareness Walk on Saturday, February 8, 2025, in Georgetown.

The event, a cornerstone of the foundation’s initiatives since its inception in 2014, aims to foster community engagement, reduce stigma, and encourage support for individuals living with epilepsy.

Participants at the 2025 International Epilepsy Day Awareness Walk

Established in 2014, the EFG has dedicated over a decade to advocating for people with epilepsy, fostering awareness, and providing support and resources to improve the quality of life for those affected.

In November 2024, the foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary with an inspiring evening of education and celebration, hosting a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session and an appreciation dinner at the Herdmanston Lodge.

In 2015, the international community, led by the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) and the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE), announced the creation of International Epilepsy Day, observed on the second Monday of February each year.

The EFG, as a full member of the IBE, aligns its efforts with this global initiative to raise awareness and understanding of epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement that may involve a part of the body (partial) or the entire body (generalized).

These seizures are caused by excessive electrical discharges in a group of brain cells and can vary from brief lapses of attention or muscle jerks to severe and prolonged convulsions. According to the World Health Organization, around 50 million people worldwide live with epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally.

 Over the past decade, the EFG has grown into a trusted resource, providing advocacy, support, and education to those living with epilepsy across Guyana.

The foundation offers key services to the community, including electroencephalogram (EEG) tests in partnership with TeleEEG, a UK charity dedicated to supporting epilepsy diagnosis in underserved regions.

Additionally, the EFG provides free anti-seizure medications, generously donated by international partners such as the ROW Foundation.

The organization has also facilitated medical outreaches with neurologists specializing in epilepsy and conducted awareness sessions in schools and companies.

Furthermore, the EFG has established support groups for individuals living with epilepsy and their caregivers, providing a platform for shared experiences and mutual support.

As the Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana looks forward to the future, it remains dedicated to expanding its reach, enhancing public understanding of epilepsy, and improving access to care.

The foundation’s decade-long journey reflects a deep commitment to creating an environment where individuals with epilepsy can live with dignity, hope, and opportunity.

For more information on the Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana and how to support its mission, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +592-645-7776

Facebook: Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana

 About the Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana

The Epilepsy Foundation of Guyana is the first and only organization in the country dedicated to advocating for people with epilepsy, fostering awareness, and providing support and resources to improve the quality of life for those affected.

Established in 2014, the foundation is affiliated with the International Bureau for Epilepsy and has been at the forefront of epilepsy advocacy and support in Guyana.

