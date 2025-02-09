Couple dies in fire at Hydronie, EBE

Kaieteur News- A husband and his wife reportedly died in a fire during the wee hours of Sunday at Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The victims were identified as, 52-year-old teacher, Haywattie Bahudur and her husband Hansraj Narine, a 57-year-old bus driver.

Police said the fire occurred about 01:45hrs and destroyed their flat concrete home.

“Investigators are probing the cause of a fire of so far unknown origin” police said while adding that ranks visited the scene around 02:00hrs.

The ranks responded to a 911 call informing them that the house was on fire. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was summoned upon their arrival at the couple’s home.

“The Leonora Fire Station responded with Fire Tenders #84 and #81”, police said. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and while combing through the ruble, they found the charred remains of the couple and a dog.

