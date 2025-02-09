BCB/LCSS ALUMNI inter-zone U15 cricket competition 2nd round

Kaieteur Sports- Results of the second round matches played recently in the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)/LCSS Alumni Inter Zone U15 cricket competition in Berbice saw Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje East/Bank Berbice scoring victories.

In the game between West Coast Berbice and Lower Corentyne played at Cotton Tree West Coast, Berbice. Lower Corentyne batted first and made 142 as Rafael McKenzie top-scored with an unbeaten 41.

Bowling for West Berbice, A. Ali picked up 4 wickets but the team was not fortunate in the chase as they were skittled out for 40.

Leon Reddy was unplayable picking up 8 for 10 from 5 overs, giving his team victory by 102 runs.

In the other game played at the Jai Hind Ground on the Corentyne, the New Amsterdam/ Canje/ East Bank Berbice team got past President’s XI by 63 runs.

Batting first NA/Canje/East Bank reached 72 for 8 off their allotted 50 overs. Luke Amsterdam top scored with 64 while Lemuel DeJonge made 38.

Bowling for the President’s XI saw Khemraj Bharrat 3 snare three wickets while Saiad Jumratty and Ravindra Persaud had two each.

In reply, President XI was bowled out for 109 with Jumratty making top scoring with 29.

Bowling for NA/Canje/ East Bank Berbice saw Joshua Thomas and Richard Ramdeholl pick up three wickets each with Brandon Grimmond taking two.

In the meanwhile, the competition has been put on hold with matches scheduled for this weekend called off due to the inclement weather.

Play in the competition will resume as soon as the weather improves. (Samuel Whyte)

