Barker wins big, Khalil and Simpson inch closer to Men’s U45 title

Feb 09, 2025 Sports

BCQS International Masters Tournament…  

Kaieteur Sports-The BCQS International Masters Squash Tournament heated up on Friday evening at the Georgetown Club, as Barbadian Shawn Simpson and Guyanese Indira Barker delivered standout performances in their respective divisions, inching closer to championship glory.

In the Men’s 30-44 division, the lanky Simpson showcased his dominance by defeating Guyanese Alex Arjoon in the final round. Despite Arjoon’s valiant resistance, Simpson sealed the victory in straight sets, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5. Guyanese contender Jason-Ray Khalil also made a statement, securing the #2 seed with a commanding 3-0 win over the crafty Peter DeGroot.

Scenes from Day Two between Peter DeGroot and Leonel Sorrillo

The Women’s Over-35 division saw reigning champion Lydia Farser continue her winning streak with a decisive 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 victory over Tian Edwards. However, it was Indira Barker who stole the show, toppling top-seed Alison Smith Padmore in straight sets. Despite some tense rallies, Barker remained composed, dispatching the Barbadian 11-6, 11-4, 11-2.

In the Men’s 45-54 category, Regan Pollard solidified his status as a title favourite by dismantling #3 seed Peter Pitheesingh of Trinidad and Tobago in a dominant 3-0 performance. This win sets up a thrilling showdown against powerhouse Barbadian Don Benn, who earned his spot in the final with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over home favoriute Javed Alli.

The Men’s 55-64 division also saw gripping action, as Trinidadian John Holley booked his spot in the championship match against defending champion Joseph Mekdeci. Holley impressed with a 3-0 sweep over #5 seed Lloyd Fung-a-Fat, while Mekdeci outclassed Barbadian Peter Harris in a clinical display.

Other notable highlights included Fabio Rivera’s 3-1 triumph over Gowkarran Bissoon in the Men’s 45-54 category and Brian Yong’s upset win over Roger Padmore. Meanwhile, Rob Edwards, Sanjay Amin, and Orson Simpson emerged victorious in the Men’s 55-64 division, notching wins against Dean Straker, Narendra Singh, and Peter Adams, respectively.

In the Men’s 30-44 division, Jonathan Antczak, Javid Rahaman, Lee Fung-a-Fat, Reagan Rodrigues, and Leonel Sorrillo all secured impressive victories. On the Women’s side, Anna Perreira and Maria Munroe delivered an electrifying five-set battle in the O35 category, with Perreira prevailing 4-11, 11-7, 7-11, 14-12, 11-6.

As the tournament edges closer to its thrilling conclusion, anticipation builds for the high-stakes clashes ahead. Detailed coverage of the penultimate day of action will be featured in a subsequent edition.

