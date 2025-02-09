Agri. Minister hands over four mini-excavators to NDCs in Reg. 5

Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday handed over four mini-excavators to four Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) to empower local government authorities across the country.

The machines, which were presented by subject minister Zulfikar Mustapha, are each valued $14million. They will be used to carry out drainage works in the residential communities within each NDC’s respective catchment areas.

Minister Mustapha while addressing residents at the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agriculture Development Authority’s (MMA – ADA) office on Saturday, disclosed that all ten NDCs in Region Five now have access to their own excavator, thanks to the Government of Guyana which represents an investment of approximately $56 million.

He told residents that as part of the government’s vision to develop a comprehensive drainage system across the country, the Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has a critical role to play when it comes to providing drainage and irrigation in both cultivation and residential communities.

“At the Ministry of Agriculture, we are not only focusing on the agricultural aspect of development in the country. When we have dry weather or a heavy rainy period, the Ministry of Agriculture through the NDIA plays an important role. When farmers don’t have water, we have to put systems in place to provide irrigation. Similarly, when communities are experiencing flooding, we have to provide drainage. This is why, the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, is working to develop a comprehensive drainage system across the country,” he explained.

Minister Mustapha said President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo have directed that resources be allocated to empower local government authorities to be able to maintain the drainage systems within their communities.

“Upon the instruction of the President and Vice President, we are working to empower all the NDCs so that they can become more responsive to the communities’ needs. This region, Region Five, is the first to have all of its NDCs equipped with machines to carry out community drainage works. The NDC will be responsible for developing a work programme. We know that they might not be in a position to maintain these machines so the NDIA will be responsible for maintaining the machines, providing fuel, and also paying the operator. These machines are to be used to execute community work, not private work,” the Minister explained.

Minister Mustapha also condemned the actions taken by the Chairman and overseer of the Union/Naarstigheid, who, he explained were invited to receive the machine on behalf of their NDC but chose not to attend.

“I asked the Regional Chairman to invite the officials from the four NDCs to come and receive the machines that will be beneficial to their communities and utilize them to improve their drainage. But, because of petty politics, the Chairman and the overseer from the NDC at Union/Naarstigheid refused to attend this ceremony. This machine will benefit the residents of the community. We have to move away from petty politics so that the country can move forward,” he said.

The NDCs that benefited from today’s handing over were Blairmont/Gelderland, Rosignol/Zeelust, Union/Naarstigheid and Bath/Woodley Park.

Minister Mustapha said before the end of the year, all local government authorities in Guyana will have a mini-excavator to execute works to upgrade internal drainage systems in the communities.

