A look at Government’s boldest investment in sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- In an era where sports have become a significant pillar of national development, the Government of Guyana under President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. has made an unprecedented commitment to the sector.

The 2025 national budget reflects their unwavering dedication, with an $8 billion allocation to sports, the largest investment by any government in Guyana’s history.

This staggering figure brings the total investment under President Ali’s administration to over $22 billion over the past five years.

Between 2020 and 2024, the government directed $13.61 billion toward sports development, an unprecedented leap that underscores Guyana’s growing ambition to compete on the international stage, foster national wellness, and nurture athletic talent at all levels.

Sports Funding Evolution in Guyana

Guyana’s sports budget has seen remarkable growth over the years, with allocations more than doubling each cycle.

In 2020, the sector received $805.3 million. By 2021, this figure had surged to $1.5 billion. The upward trajectory continued in 2022 with a $2.4 billion allocation, followed by $4.3 billion in 2023 and $4.6 billion in 2024.

This year’s $8 billion budget further solidifies the government’s recognition of sports as a crucial vehicle for national progress, with a significant portion of these funds has been directed toward infrastructure development.

The government has embarked on the construction of new stadiums, rehabilitation of community grounds, and the enhancement of athletic and recreational facilities in both urban and rural regions.

During his recent address to Parliament, President Ali reaffirmed his administration’s position, adding, “We are building an ecosystem to support cultural, youth, and sports development.”

His words highlight that these investments go beyond the playing field and more about improving the quality of life for every Guyanese citizen.

A Pro-Sports President

Some might say, that for the first time in Guyana’s history, the country has a pro-sports president in Irfaan Ali.

Unlike his predecessors, Ali has consistently engaged with athletes and officials across various disciplines and demographics.

Whether it’s football, cricket, basketball, or track and field, his direct involvement signals a refreshing shift in how sports are viewed at the highest levels of government.

Sports associations have lauded the government’s commitment. The Guyana Basketball Federation, for instance, highlighted that its national team’s participation in the recent AmeriCup 3×3 tournament in Puerto Rico was fully funded, eliminating the usual struggle of seeking corporate support.

Similarly, the Athletics Association of Guyana has seen the government take full responsibility for financing its Carifta Games team, an unprecedented move that has lifted a significant burden off the association’s shoulders.

Concerns Over Pace OF DEVELOPMENT

However, as with any large-scale investment, questions project completion timelines have surfaced. While the numbers paint a promising picture, critics argue that the pace of development has been sluggish.

Many regions, particularly in rural areas, have yet to see the promised infrastructural upgrades materialize.

Some community grounds remain incomplete, delaying access to proper training facilities for young athletes.

Are the investments yielding optimal value, or is a significant portion lost in administrative overheads?

Furthermore, despite the government’s aggressive push to develop sports infrastructure, some projects have faced inexplicable delays.

Take, for example, the two track and field facilities in Linden and Berbice, initiated under the previous administration in 2016.

Almost nine years later, these projects remain incomplete, with no clear timeline for completion. Such prolonged stagnation contrasts sharply with the government’s swift execution of initiatives in other sectors.

In Region 10, Linden to be specific, football enthusiasts have had little to cheer about in recent years. The Mackenzie Sports Club Ground, once a vibrant hub for football, has been closed for its transformation into a world-class cricket or multi-purpose facility.

However, for nearly three years, there has been no alternative venue for football, leaving players and fans frustrated.

Despite these challenges, the government’s efforts to bring major regional and international sporting events to Guyana must be acknowledged.

Beyond cricket, there has been a noticeable push to diversify the nation’s sporting portfolio. Hosting high-profile events not only showcases local talent but also bolsters Guyana’s international reputation as a serious contender in sports.

Perfection remains elusive, and there is still work to be done to streamline project execution and improve transparency.

However, to deny that progress has been made would be both dangerous and disingenuous. The $8 billion investment in 2025 signifies an unwavering commitment to elevating sports in Guyana.

Whether these investments will yield long-term dividends depends on the efficiency with which funds are managed and projects completed.

One thing is certain, sports in Guyana have never been in a better position than they are today. The challenge now lies in ensuring that this momentum is sustained and that every Guyanese athlete, from the grassroots to the elite level, reaps the benefits of this historic investment.

