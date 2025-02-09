13-year old benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports- Demerara Cricket Club thirteen years old all rounder Makhaya Jones is the latest to benefit from this joint initiative between Kishan Das of the USA and long serving cricket administrator, Anil Beharry of Guyana. The right handed pace bowler/batsman, was the recipient of one pair of cricket shoes.

The Cambellville Secondary School student recently participated in the Demerara Cricket Board inter association under 15 tournament, which is used to select the county team to participate in the upcoming inter county championship.

At a simple ceremony held recently, Jones, the son of softball stalwart, Wayne Jones, expressed gratitude for the shoes and promised to work hard on his game. He was encouraged to focus on cricket and education and be disciplined at all times.

This initiative will continue to strive to make every community a better place, and is pleased to be part of the development of young cricketers in Guyana. Our aim is to keep them off the streets and get them actively involve in sports, cricket in particular.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $560,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, thirty three pairs of cricket shoes, thirty seven pairs of batting pads, forty six cricket bats, forty pairs of batting gloves, twenty eight thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, thirteen gear bags, thirteen bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber glass bat, one pair of floppy hat, fourteen boxes and four of white cricket balls, thirteen boxes of red cricket balls, one bat cone and twenty eight footballs. In addition to the above, gear with value of over $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, ninety four players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash and used or new equipment.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

