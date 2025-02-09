102 Venezuelans to be deported for illegally entering Guyana

Kaieteur News-Within three days, 102 Venezuelans have been detained for illegally entering Guyana in large metal boats.

Police in Region Three have taken the Venezuelans into custody and according to the Commander-in-Charge of police operations in the district, Mahendra Siwnarine, they will be deported.

He said at the moment, the groups of Venezuelans are being processed.

The Venezuelans reportedly entered Guyana’s waters in batches over the weekend. Kaieteur News is in receipt of cellphone videos recorded by the migrants as the police turned them away.

In one of the videos seen by Kaieteur News, the migrants attempted to enter Region Two via Supenaam. As the boat arrived at the Supenaam Stelling, ranks from the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard intercepted them and turned them back.

Kaieteur News understands that members of the Coast Guard escorted the migrants from the Supenaam Stelling. As the migrants were being taken out of the boats, one was heard was saying “These people are angry here; there are sending us back.”

Kaieteur News learnt that after being turned away from Supenaam, the group attempted to re-enter through Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) but authorities there detained them.

The migrants are fleeing the economic crisis in neighbouring Venezuela.

