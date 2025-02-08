Latest update February 8th, 2025 5:32 AM
Feb 08, 2025 Sports
-Event slated for March 1
Kaieteur Sports- The Vurlon Mills Football Academy Inc. has partnered with KFC Guyana to host the KFC U8 and U10 Challenge Series, set for March 1, 2025, at the Saints Ground, Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown.
This tournament provides a valuable platform for young footballers to experience organised competition. A total of 16 teams, representing various clubs, schools, and the VMFA, will compete in a round-robin format.
“We believe that this age group doesn’t receive enough attention in Guyana. It’s crucial for young players to be introduced to structured training, coaching, and competition at this stage. There’s incredible talent at this level, but it often goes unnoticed due to a lack of opportunities. The VMFA remains committed to nurturing these young athletes,” said Vurlon Mills, Founder and Director of the VMFA.
Speaking at the launch, KFC Guyana’s Director of Marketing, Sadia Strand, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are honored to partner with Mr. Mills and the Vurlon Mills Football Academy. This initiative not only introduces children to football but also helps them develop social skills, teamwork, and personal growth. We are excited for the Under-8 and Under-10 Challenge Series.”
The Vurlon Mills Football Academy extends its gratitude to KFC Guyana for its unwavering support, which allows us to continue fostering an environment where young athletes can develop their football skills and grow into well-rounded sportsmen and women. Kickoff is set for 8:00 AM.
(Vurlon Mills Football Academy launches KFC Challenge Series)
