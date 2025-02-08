Latest update February 8th, 2025 5:32 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Vurlon Mills Football Academy launches KFC Challenge Series

Feb 08, 2025 Sports

-Event slated for March 1

Kaieteur Sports- The Vurlon Mills Football Academy Inc. has partnered with KFC Guyana to host the KFC U8 and U10 Challenge Series, set for March 1, 2025, at the Saints Ground, Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown.

This tournament provides a valuable platform for young footballers to experience organised competition. A total of 16 teams, representing various clubs, schools, and the VMFA, will compete in a round-robin format.

“We believe that this age group doesn’t receive enough attention in Guyana. It’s crucial for young players to be introduced to structured training, coaching, and competition at this stage. There’s incredible talent at this level, but it often goes unnoticed due to a lack of opportunities. The VMFA remains committed to nurturing these young athletes,” said Vurlon Mills, Founder and Director of the VMFA.

Vurlon Mills Football Academy launches KFC Challenge Series

VMFA Founder, Vurlon Mills and KFC Marketing Director Sadia Strand (center) confirm partnership during the KFC Challenge Series launch with members of the VMFA also sharing the moment.

Speaking at the launch, KFC Guyana’s Director of Marketing, Sadia Strand, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are honored to partner with Mr. Mills and the Vurlon Mills Football Academy. This initiative not only introduces children to football but also helps them develop social skills, teamwork, and personal growth. We are excited for the Under-8 and Under-10 Challenge Series.”

The Vurlon Mills Football Academy extends its gratitude to KFC Guyana for its unwavering support, which allows us to continue fostering an environment where young athletes can develop their football skills and grow into well-rounded sportsmen and women. Kickoff is set for 8:00 AM.

(Vurlon Mills Football Academy launches KFC Challenge Series)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | February, 3rd, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Vurlon Mills Football Academy launches KFC Challenge Series

Vurlon Mills Football Academy launches KFC Challenge Series

Feb 08, 2025

-Event slated for March 1 Kaieteur Sports- The Vurlon Mills Football Academy Inc. has partnered with KFC Guyana to host the KFC U8 and U10 Challenge Series, set for March 1, 2025, at the Saints...
Read More
DEMLIFE Golf Tournament tees off today at LGC

DEMLIFE Golf Tournament tees off today at LGC

Feb 08, 2025

Corbin century, fast-bowlers give CCC lead as champs face stern Day 3 test

Corbin century, fast-bowlers give CCC lead as...

Feb 07, 2025

Thrilling start to 2025 BCQS Masters as Guyanese dominates Men’s U45 division

Thrilling start to 2025 BCQS Masters as Guyanese...

Feb 07, 2025

Powerlifting to kick off year with Novices/Juniors on February 16

Powerlifting to kick off year with...

Feb 07, 2025

North Essequibo cart off ECB Busta-sponsored T20 trophy

North Essequibo cart off ECB Busta-sponsored T20...

Feb 07, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]