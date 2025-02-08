Rehabilitated Bartica Stelling to be opened in March

Kaieteur News- After being under rehabilitation for about eight years, the Bartica Stelling in Region Seven is finally completed and will be officially opened by the end of March, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill said.

Edghill, was at the time providing updates on the stelling projects across the country during the Consideration of Estimates and Expenditure for his ministry on Friday.

“I would like you to join us for the opening of the Bartica Stelling, which has been completed and which is now being tested and we are ready to go by the end of March,” the minister said.

Kaieteur News had reported that works at the Bartica Stelling began in 2017, when the first phase was awarded to Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited. According to reports, the first phase was completed in October 2018.

The first phase entailed the demolition of the southern section of the stelling. That section was reconstructed with support piles made of greenheart for the substructure. The phase now accommodates commercial concessions and a modernised passenger waiting area.

It was reported in January 2019 that the second phase of the contract was also awarded to Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited. This phase entailed the extension of the northern section of the stelling, as a way to accommodate the drawbridge.

It is unclear what works took place after then, but in 2021 during a visit to the Bartica and Leguan stellings, Minister Edghill had expressed disappointment with the pace of work ongoing at those facilities.

The minister was quoted in a Department of Public Information (DPI) article as saying that the projects which his government inherited from the previous administration were at a stage of failure and riddled with poor performance and delays.

After that contractor failed to complete the works, the Public Works then sought another contractor for the project via public tendering. Back in 2023, a $553 million contract was awarded to K&K Construction and Hardware Supplies to complete the stelling project.

The stelling was being upgraded to ensure the safe use by commuters and boat operators.

(Rehabilitated Bartica Stelling to be opened in March)