(Quarter-Finals in Mashramani Street Football Championships set for tonight at National Park)

Kaieteur Sports-The Quarter-Finals in the Mashramani Street Football Championships is expected to produce some enthralling contests tonight from 8pm as eight top teams in the country seek to advance in the seventh annual competition at the National Park.
Joint winners from the recent Georgetown vs The Rest tournament, Taliban, will kick off proceedings against West Demerara, Pouderoyen-based, Showstoppers in the first Quarterfinal before former champs, Bent Street tackle the defending champs, Stabroek Ballers.
Goal is Money will play relative newcomers, Ztekk, a team in excellent form recently while Back Circle B, who shared the Georgetown vs The Rest title with Taliban, brings the curtain down on the Quarter-Finals against formidable Street Football side, North East.
Four teams will advance to next Saturday’s Semi-Finals. The Finals and Third Place Playoff will also be held next Saturday at the National Park Tarmac as the excitement continues in one of the Guyana’s signature calender street football tournaments over the last seven years.
Tonight, a Plate Playoffs will be introduced with the top four teams from the Round-of-16 seeking to advance to face the four losing Quarterfinalists next week. The games are expected to kick off at 8pm with Broad Street taking on Albouystown followed by Festival City battling Laing Avenue.
The top three finishers in the Plate Playoffs will split a total purse of $100,000 while each will be rewarded with case of Magnum.
The winner of the tournament will pocket $500,000, second place $300,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place $100,000. Trophies will be given to teams placing first to third while the Most Valubale Player (MVP) of the tournament gets $50,000 and trophy.
