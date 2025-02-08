Police officers on $200k bail for possession of narcotics

Kaieteur News- Two police officers were on Friday placed on $200,000 bail each when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking charge.

The accused, 39-year-old Kevin Thompson of 2244 New Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and 29-year-old Dewayne Perry of West Coast Berbice (WCB) were found in possession of 7048.4 grams of cannabis on January 14, 2025 at Camp and New Market Streets, Georgetown.

Both police officers pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to them by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Thompson’s attorney, Dexter Todd, told the court that his client is not the owner of the vehicle where the narcotics were allegedly found and that he is also under close arrest while still employed at the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Todd told the court that Thompson was arrested and taken to court in the same week without the substance being tested. He said too that his client is being spited by a particular officer who seems to have a person vendetta against Thompson.

The attorney said that the said officer insisted that the matter be taken to court without the tests being done to the substance. He made it clear to the court that with the substance not being tested, it is unclear whether it is cannabis as claimed by the police.

Attorney Todd requested that the matter be struck out because there is “no provision in law” for what has happened. There is no charge that the prosecution will lay before the court that is grounded in the suspicion that one can have suspicion that there is narcotics or not.”

Further, Todd told the court that the police cannot prove that the substance found belongs to his client.

Meanwhile, Perry’s attorney Dominic Bess told the court that his client has no links to the matter. He said Perry was picked up from the Linden bus park by Thompson who offered him a lift to work. While on their journey, they were stopped and searched at Camp and New Market Streets by police.

Bess reassured the court that his client does not have any past or pending matters with the law and there is video footage as proof to show that his client did not enter the vehicle with any bag or luggage.

The prosecution told the court that the narcotics was found in the car that was driven by Thompson, who was accompanied by Perry. The substance was not tested and they are awaiting results from a sergeant. The results should be made available on February 28, 2025, the prosecution.

