Lest he becomes too overambitious?

Dear Editor,

It’s election season and the chances of the opposition making any headway in bringing about a change of government is very slim, so there is a concerted effort to again forge some semblance of “A coalition” of forces to see if they can make a change.

That process has already begun, albeit in a very subtle way. First in the list of strategies, is former PNC Member Simona Broomes has formed her own party and will be contesting the next general election. This from surface value, is a supposed breakaway from the PNC, but who will vote for her, from which voting pool can votes be sourced? And the logical answer is, she can only be able to draw voters from the disenchanted list of the PNC, which in itself is not a good thing.

From an analytical perspective election watchers see this as a plan hatched by the Lying Lawyer to force Norton to give up his position as the presidential candidate of any arrangement leading up to a coalition; this is pellucid! So, the wranglings intensify within the main opposition and its potential coalition partner. Norton is sticking to his position that the presidential candidate must come from his party, whilst the wily Nigel Hughes, is working towards him wiping that concept off his mind. So, while they jostle for power in the potential coalition, The Incumbent PPP/C looms greater and stronger.

Now, here is where the name Azhruddin Mohammed comes in, the opposition would have opined that their present attempts to bring about an electoral change would not work so there is a strong encouragement to Mr. Mohammed to enter the political race. The developer billionaire now turn philanthropist is the candidate that they are counting on to remove the PPP/C. While this is a good gesture Mr. Mohammed must consider some pertinent facts, and I have listed them below:

In the first place, running a country is not a game of photo opportunities, it is facing hardcore economic challenges and making futuristic plans and goals to move a Third World Country such as ours forward. Who would be that cadre of trained and experience persons, that would make his team to contest. Mr. Mohammed should be aware that the people who are praising him now, are the very same people who were just the other day vilifying him doing this before The International Community. You would recall The Mohammeds were the contractors who were earmarked to build the shore base facility at Vreed-en Hoop, this plan fell through due to opposition’s vehement claims that The Mohammeds were linked to the PPP and were in the business of money laundering; this information was passed on to The USA Authorities who immediately placed sanctions on that family. The say no more! The Mohammeds had to withdraw from that multimillion-dollar project all because of opposition’s accusations and intense pressure. So, to turn again and praise a man that they so disparagingly spoke about should raise warning flags to The Mohammeds that they are in for another round of being used just like “The two Little Indians” in The AFC Coalition.



The point is, Mr. Mohammed must never forget that he is still viewed as “An Indian” who is avid of power, but let them use that power he has to cause The Indian Block of voters to make a crossover and bring The PPP down.

That concept was hatched in 2011 and met its full manifestation in 2015. However, and most importantly, Guyana was all the poorer because of that union of sorts, because the PNC took full control and created havoc in the economy. This, Mr. Mohammed should take keen note, lest he become overambitious and lure himself into that trap.

Respectfully Submitted

Neil Adams

(Lest he becomes too overambitious?)