(Lest he becomes too overambitious?)

Latest update February 8th, 2025 5:37 AM
Feb 08, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
It’s election season and the chances of the opposition making any headway in bringing about a change of government is very slim, so there is a concerted effort to again forge some semblance of “A coalition” of forces to see if they can make a change.
That process has already begun, albeit in a very subtle way. First in the list of strategies, is former PNC Member Simona Broomes has formed her own party and will be contesting the next general election. This from surface value, is a supposed breakaway from the PNC, but who will vote for her, from which voting pool can votes be sourced? And the logical answer is, she can only be able to draw voters from the disenchanted list of the PNC, which in itself is not a good thing.
From an analytical perspective election watchers see this as a plan hatched by the Lying Lawyer to force Norton to give up his position as the presidential candidate of any arrangement leading up to a coalition; this is pellucid! So, the wranglings intensify within the main opposition and its potential coalition partner. Norton is sticking to his position that the presidential candidate must come from his party, whilst the wily Nigel Hughes, is working towards him wiping that concept off his mind. So, while they jostle for power in the potential coalition, The Incumbent PPP/C looms greater and stronger.
Now, here is where the name Azhruddin Mohammed comes in, the opposition would have opined that their present attempts to bring about an electoral change would not work so there is a strong encouragement to Mr. Mohammed to enter the political race. The developer billionaire now turn philanthropist is the candidate that they are counting on to remove the PPP/C. While this is a good gesture Mr. Mohammed must consider some pertinent facts, and I have listed them below:
The point is, Mr. Mohammed must never forget that he is still viewed as “An Indian” who is avid of power, but let them use that power he has to cause The Indian Block of voters to make a crossover and bring The PPP down.
That concept was hatched in 2011 and met its full manifestation in 2015. However, and most importantly, Guyana was all the poorer because of that union of sorts, because the PNC took full control and created havoc in the economy. This, Mr. Mohammed should take keen note, lest he become overambitious and lure himself into that trap.
Respectfully Submitted
Neil Adams
(Lest he becomes too overambitious?)
Feb 08, 2025Kaieteur Sports-The Quarter-Finals in the Mashramani Street Football Championships is expected to produce some enthralling contests tonight from 8pm as eight top teams in the country seek to advance...
Feb 08, 2025
Feb 08, 2025
Feb 07, 2025
Feb 07, 2025
Feb 07, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- In 1985, the Forbes Burnham government looking for economic salvation, entered into a memorandum... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]