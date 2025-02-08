Imlach masterclass 126, Alimohamed 66-ball 77, give Harpy Eagles life with game in balance

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2 GHE vs. CCC Day 3…

-CCC 2nd innings (32-3) lead by 64 runs heading into final day

Kaieteur Sports-Guyana Harpy Eagles Captain Tevin Imlach dazzled a rain-struck Day 3 with a classy hundred, backed by a scorching half-century from Ronaldo Alimohamed which kept the champs in the game, trailing CCC by 64 runs with a mouth-watering last day under watch due to the weather.

Imlach carried his team through the toughest period on day 2 at Providence before batting for the majority of the penultimate day, finishing unbeaten on 126 off 239 balls with 12 fours, his 4th first class ton which took Guyana to 1st innings 343 all out.

Alimohamed clobbered 7 sixes and 4 fours on his way to 77 off 66 balls to register his first fifty at this level, with 19 apiece from Kevlon Anderson and Kevin Sinclair, capping off the list of scorers.

CCC speedsters Ojay Shields (4-86) and Akeem Jordan (4-68) made amends for their woes in the last game as the duo bowled good in tandem, with a wicket each for spinners Abhiji Mansingh (1-41) and Avinash Mahabirsingh (1-76).

By the end of play on the third day, CCC were yo-yoing on 32-3 batting a second time, losing In-form skipper Johnann Jeremiah who was knocked over by Shamar Joseph (1-13) for 4.

The captain’s departure was followed by that of Sidduqe Henry (1) trapped by Veerasammy Permaul (1-13) and Demario Richards (12) who had his stumps cleaned up by off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (1-1).

Opener Damel Evelyn (13*) and Andre Bailey (2*) carried CCC to the end of play which was accompanied by rain, leaving a tantalizing last day set for today.

Earlier, Imlach and Alimohamed owned the rain-struck day during their century partnership which revived the Eagles innings. The pair played an assortment of shots after overnight batsman Richie Looknauth (24) fell to Shields, who seemingly looked to continue from where he left off on Thursday.

The partnership put Guyana, resuming Day 3 on 166-6, back on track after Alimohamed injected the necessary impetus needed as he imposed himself onto the bowlers, smacking them around at will to reach his maiden 1st class half-century with a six.

Fresh off West Indies Test duties, Imlach continued to frustrate the CCC bowlers, showing immense patience and timing despite a hazy, overcast setting as he found the fence to bring up his hundred in celebratory fashion to the loud applause from his teammates and the few spectators.

With a strike rate of close to 120.00 Alimohamed’s whirlwind knock came to an abrupt end when wicket-keeper Richards completed his third catch of the innings, after a mistimed cut shot off Mansingh; who finally got his breakthrough.

A gritty Permaul and his captain helped the Eagles fly to 310-8 when rain forced the tea break, leaving Guyana to face a tricky situation during the final session of play.

Action continues today with the final day of action, with one eye on the weather.

