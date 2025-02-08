Guyana to host historic 3×3 Quest Tournament

-A first for the English-Speaking Caribbean

Kaieteur Sports-The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) will make history on April 5 – 6 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, hosting the first-ever FIBA 3×3 Quest in the English-speaking Caribbean.

This landmark event will bring elite 3×3 basketball teams from across the world to Guyana, with the winning team securing a coveted spot in the FIBA 3×3 World Tour, the pinnacle of the sport.

The two-day tournament will showcase the fast-paced, high-intensity nature of 3×3 basketball, widely regarded as the most electrifying and accessible format of the game.

The event will feature teams representing cities from Sweden, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Ecuador, Canada, the USA, England, Grenada, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, and Jamaica, making it one of the biggest international showcases of 3×3 basketball ever held in Guyana.

The FIBA 3×3 Quest is an official qualification tournament that provides a direct pathway to the FIBA 3×3 World Tour, the highest level of 3×3 competition globally.

Teams competing in the Quest will battle not only for a share of the USD 8,000 prize pool—$5,000 for the champions, $2,000 for the runner-up, and $1,000 for third place—but also for the ultimate opportunity to test their skills against the world’s best on the World Tour circuit.

The GBF said the Quest’s significance cannot be overstated. It allows teams from the Americas and the Caribbean a rare chance to qualify for the World Tour without having to travel long distances to Europe or Asia.

The GBF stated, that many elite teams in the region often face logistical and financial challenges in seeking qualification opportunities, making Guyana’s hosting of this event a game-changer for 3×3 basketball development in the hemisphere.

Guyana’s selection as a host nation is a testament to the GBF’s commitment to growing 3×3 basketball.

General Secretary of the GBF, Patrick Haynes, who also serves on the FIBA 3×3 Commission and is President of the Central American and Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CONCENCABA), was instrumental in securing the rights to host this historic event. His leadership has positioned Guyana as an emerging hub for 3×3 basketball in the Americas.

Supporting Haynes in executing this milestone event is GBF Vice President and 3×3 Organiser, Rawle Toney, who has been at the forefront of pushing for 3×3 development in the country over the years with the Rawle Toney x3 Classic.

The tournament will not only bring some of the best 3×3 players in the world to Guyana but also expose local talent to the highest levels of competition.

3×3 basketball has gained tremendous popularity worldwide, especially after its inclusion in the Olympic Games.

The format, played on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock, is designed to be fast, physical, and entertaining, making it the perfect fit for urban and grassroots basketball growth.

Guyana’s hosting of the Quest places the country as a future battleground for elite 3×3 basketball in the Caribbean and the Americas. The country’s central location and commitment to developing the sport provide a strong foundation for future high-profile tournaments, further solidifying its reputation on the international basketball map.

Beyond basketball, the 3×3 Quest will serve as a major boost to Guyana’s sports tourism sector. With teams from over a dozen countries set to compete, the event will bring athletes, officials, and fans to Guyana, stimulating economic activity in the hospitality, transportation, and entertainment industries.

The GBF has ensured that all participating teams will have their uniforms, accommodation, and ground transportation covered, making it easier for the best teams to attend and compete at the highest level.

By attracting international players and basketball fans, the tournament will spotlight Guyana as a premier destination for sports events, further enhancing its global profile.

The GBF has expressed its excitement not only in hosting this groundbreaking event but also in giving teams from Guyana and the wider Caribbean the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage.

With the Quest now on the regional calendar, Caribbean teams have an unprecedented chance to earn their way to the top of the 3×3 world, fuelling greater participation and investment in the sport.

Guyana’s 3×3 Quest will not only crown a champion but also pave the way for a new era of elite competition in the region.

The GBF noted, that with the world watching, Guyana is ready to take centre stage in the global 3×3 basketball movement.

