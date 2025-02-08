Guyana extradites fugitive to Canada

Kaieteur News-Guyana on Thursday extradited Harry Narine Rajkumar to Canada where he faces multiple criminal charges including attempted murder, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.

Thursday’s extradition of Rajkumar is the first between Guyana and Canada.

“In a significant demonstration of international cooperation, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana has successfully extradited a fugitive to Canada, marking a milestone in bilateral relations and collaborative efforts to combat in crime fighting,” the ministry said noting that both countries are reinforcing their commitment to upholding justice beyond borders.

“Rajkumar was arrested by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following an INTERPOL Red Notice. Authorities had been tracking his whereabouts since May 2019 after he fled Canadian law enforcement. After evading capture for several years, Rajkumar was apprehended in Guyana, committed to prison, and subsequently waived his right to an extradition hearing,” the Ministry said.

Rajkumar consented to return to Canada to face charges including attempted murder in violation of the Canadian Criminal Code and aggravated assault in violation of the Canadian Criminal Code (Ottawa jurisdiction).

Subsequent to his arrest, an extradition request was submitted by the Canadian authorities, which was then processed in accordance with Guyanese legal procedures.

Appearing before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty Rajkumar formally consented to his extradition.

“The prosecution team was led by Ms. Lisa Cave, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions at the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers, Ms. Ormella Gladstone, Treaty Officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Sergeant Stephan Hinds from the Major Crimes Unit, supported by other law enforcement officers,” this Ministry said.

The ministry said that the success of Thursday’s extradition marks Guyana’s continuous commitment to international law enforcement cooperation and its dedication that regardless of borders justice must be served. This also serves to pave the way for future collaborations between the two countries.

