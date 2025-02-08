(Fraser rebounds well, as Arjoon keeps perfect record)

Latest update February 8th, 2025 5:56 AM
Feb 08, 2025 Sports
BCQS Intn’l Masters Tournament
Kaieteur Sports-Guyanese star Alex Arjoon and top-seeded Barbadian Shawn Simpson continued their dominant runs in the Men’s 30-44 category at the 2025 BCQS International Squash Masters Tournament, maintaining perfect records after two rounds of competition at the Georgetown Club on Thursday.
Arjoon, the No. 3 seed, secured his second victory in emphatic fashion, defeating compatriot Regan Pollard in straight sets (3-0) to extend his flawless start in the Men’s U45 division. Meanwhile, Simpson, the tournament’s top seed, mirrored that performance with an 11-5, 11-3, 11-5 triumph over Guyana’s Steven Xavier.
No. 2 seed Jason Khalil also made his mark, registering a commanding 3-0 victory over Deje Dias in his first match of the Guyana leg. Other winners in the category included Jason van Dijk, who overpowered Michael Muir 11-1 in three sets, and Peter DeGroot, who bested Trinidadian Leonel Sorrillo 11-4, 11-8, 11-2.
Additionally, Jonathan Antczak swept Barbadian Patrick Downie 3-0, while Javid Rahaman and Dane Pereira also notched dominant straight-set victories.
In the Women’s Over-35 category, Alison Smith-Padmore, Lydia Fraser, and Indira Barker all secured victories on day two. Padmore remained unbeaten, holding off Tian Edwards in a hard-fought 3-0 win. Barker saw off Anna Perreira 11-3, 11-7, 11-7, while Fraser rebounded from a first-round defeat, regaining her form to dispatch Maria Munroe 11-5, 11-9, 11-4.
The Men’s 55-64 category delivered its share of upsets and high-intensity clashes. Trinidad’s John Holley led the charge, sealing a second-round victory over Rob Edwards with a commanding 11-2, 11-2, 11-2 performance. Defending champion Joseph Mekdeci also came through with a straight-sets win over Sanjay Amin, despite a tightly contested opening set.
Meanwhile, Barbadian No. 3 seed Peter Harris faced a stern test against Narendra Singh, splitting the first two sets before closing out the match 3-1 with 11-3 and 11-5 set victories. Dennis Dias and Lloyd Fung-a-Fat also emerged victorious in their respective matches.
Top-seeded Regan Pollard showcased his class in the Men’s 45-54 division, outplaying Trinidadian Gowkarran Bissoon with a clinical 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 performance. Fellow Guyanese Javed Alli also picked up his first win in the division, overcoming Ryan Rahaman 11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8.
The tournament action intensified yesterday, with more thrilling encounters set to be featured in our next edition.
(Fraser rebounds well, as Arjoon keeps perfect record)
