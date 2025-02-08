EPA, stakeholders to investigate gas cylinder related explosions at retail and consumer levels

Kaieteur News-The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday said that further investigations will continue into the cooking gas cylinder explosions at both the retail and consumer levels.

In a statement to the media, the EPA said that it will continue to work with stakeholders including the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC), and the Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health Department (OSH) to determine the main causes of the explosions.

Discussions have been ongoing among the agencies that have agreed to conduct “detailed” investigations.

“As part of the most recent meeting, the group examined interim reports from the respective agencies and agreed to conduct further detailed investigations at the retailer and consumer levels, including matters related to transportation, storage, and use of the cylinders,” the statement said.

The agency stated that each incident will be treated individually to determine the probable causes, with the goal of identifying preventative measures to avoid future incidents.

The next phase of the investigation will be spearheaded by the GNBS and CCAC, with support from the GFS, EPA, GEA, and OSH Department. According to the EPA, “The GNBS and CCAC, in accordance with their respective mandates, are leading the next phase of the investigations with support from GFS, EPA, GEA, and OSH Department.”

The agencies have also acknowledged the need to raise public awareness about the safe handling, storage, transportation, installation, and use of cooking gas cylinders. They will continue information and awareness campaigns to educate all relevant stakeholders on these safety measures.

The agencies first convened to discuss the issue on January 24, 2024, and agreed on immediate steps to address the situation. These steps include continued inspections of relevant facilities and components, in line with each agency’s mandate. The agencies are also sharing their reports, findings, and recommendations to prepare a comprehensive action plan, which will outline safety measures for suppliers, vendors, and consumers.

In addition to the investigations, the EPA has launched a three-day audit of Massy Gas Products, a company linked to several of the explosions. The company has come under scrutiny after multiple explosions were traced back to gas cylinders supplied by them. However, Massy Gas Products has consistently denied any wrongdoing, stating that they are not at fault for the incidents.

On January 6, 2025, the CCAC issued a statement confirming that two official complaints had been filed by individuals affected by the gas explosions. However, several gas bottle related incidents occurred causing two deaths.

