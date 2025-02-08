DEMLIFE Golf Tournament tees off today at LGC

Kaieteur Sports- The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is set to host the highly anticipated DEMLIFE Golf Tournament today, Saturday, February 8, continuing its tradition of competitive excellence and camaraderie in the sport.

Sponsored by Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society (DEMLIFE), this annual event promises an exciting contest among some of the country’s finest golfers, all vying for top honors on the club’s meticulously maintained course.

Participants will compete for several prestigious accolades, including Best Net in each flight, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards, Overall Best Gross score, and special skill-based prizes such as “Nearest to the Flag” on Hole #4 and “Longest Drive” on Hole #5.

The defending champion from the 2023 edition, Mike Mangal, claimed victory in the 0-16 handicap flight, posting an impressive Gross 79 and Net 71 off a Handicap 8. With another highly competitive field expected, this year’s tournament is set to deliver an exciting showcase of talent and precision.

As per standard tournament protocol, all participants must check in with the Club’s Manager on the day of the event to collect their scorecards and complete payment of tournament fees. Players will then proceed to their designated tee boxes in preparation for the 12:30 PM shotgun start, signaled by a horn or siren.

Following the completion of the tournament, the awards presentation ceremony will take place at approximately 5:30 PM, where winners will be formally recognized for their achievements.

The DEMLIFE Golf Tournament stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between Lusignan Golf Club and Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society. As a leading insurance provider in Guyana and the wider Caribbean, Demerara Mutual has built a strong reputation for over a century, offering reliable insurance solutions to more than 20,000 policyholders. With a dedicated team of professionals, the company remains committed to ensuring the financial security and well-being of its clients.

The Lusignan Golf Club extends its gratitude to Demerara Mutual for its unwavering support of local golf and looks forward to another successful edition of the tournament. Golf enthusiasts and supporters are invited to witness an afternoon of premier golfing action as competitors strive for excellence on the greens.

The tournament will follow an 18-hole medal play format, with play set to commence at 12:30 PM.

For further information and updates, interested individuals can contact the Lusignan Golf Club at 220-5660.

(DEMLIFE Golf Tournament tees off today at LGC)