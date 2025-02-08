Latest update February 8th, 2025 5:37 AM

Beggar want control de man money

Feb 08, 2025

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh, some people got real nerve!  We gat good people in Guyana who does give from dem heart. And dem wah does be receiving de kindness, does begin to feel like it is an entitlement.

Then we gat some politician. Dem rich. But dem nah go into dem pocket fuh help people. Dem sharing out state resources and dem mek it look as if dem doing people a favour.

But is de same reaction by them who receiving.  Some people getting handout and think is dem birthright. De day de government cut anything, dem gan start protest and cuss down de same people who been helping dem all de time.

Dem boys seh, never get too comfortable with a free ride—one day, de driver might park up and walk away!

It mek dem boys remember de story of a man who been giving a beggar $1000 every month. Every month, de beggar collect he money and gone he way. Life sweet!

One day, de man give he $750 instead. De beggar scratch he head but seh, “Well, $750 better than nothing.” He tek de money and gone.

Next month come, and de man only give he $500. De beggar couldn’t believe it! He frown up he face and ask, “Big man, wah going on hay? First yuh used to give me $1000, then yuh cut it to $750, now only $500? What happening? Tell me nah.”

De man sigh and explain, “Look, when me start give you $1000, me children been lil and me had money to spare. But me daughter start university and dem school fees high, so me had to cut it down to $750. Now me son start university too, and me expense raise up, so me could only afford $500.”

De beggar watch de man serious, scratch he head and ask, “How much pickney yuh got?”

De man seh, “Four.”

De beggar screw up he face and shout, “So wait! Yuh plan to send all dem to university pon me money?!”

Talk half. Leff half

(Beggar want control de man money)

 

