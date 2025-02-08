Anxieties about stability, division

Kaieteur News- PPP General Secretary and Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is a man of never-ending contradictions. The private sector is concerned about stability and division during the upcoming general and regional elections. When the private sector constituency of the PPPC government has a problem, Jagdeo makes that his problem. Interestingly, the private sector aired its anxieties about stability and divisiveness during this election year to Jagdeo. Its leaders went straight to the right place, because they know who is in charge.

It may have been the flip of a coin before, as to who is the most divisive political figure in Guyana, President Ali or Vice President Jagdeo. On a weekly basis, Jagdeo has pulled away from the president relative to stability and especially with regard to divisiveness. There is no more polarizing political presence in Guyana than Bharrat Jagdeo, and he proves it every Thursday, on most occasions that he says something in public. The private sector may bury its head in the sand, due to its very rewarding relationship with the PPPC Government, but the reality cannot be denied. Jagdeo is a very unstable figure, a national leader who seemingly devotes his energies, his political skills to destabilize Guyana. When the former head of state should be the best example of calm and powerful self-control, he is happiest when he is doing his imitations of a street thug and a political goon.

Week after week, the general secretary and vice president uses his platform to lash out, tear apart, and unsettle the nation. Jagdeo should be the leader for a stable and dignified Guyana. Guyana’s pride in that he is a man of deep substance and not of naked venoms and reeking animosities. Instead look at what Guyanese have got in Vice President Jagdeo. They have had a season ticket to watch Jagdeo close up as he loses control and transforms into a one-man mob bent on mischief and mayhem. He is so committed to his unstable ways, his destabilizing roles, that he even walks with his own human props to boost his ego and his arguments.

The man is so insecure that he cannot fight his own battles, or a clean one, he has to be accompanied by flunkeys and brownnosers, who jump to add their shrill voices to his narratives. When Jagdeo himself is so seemingly unstable on his feet, so uneasy in his mind, then what stability can he inspire in others? Not much of the genuine article that Guyanese need, but which Jagdeo has turned his back a long time ago. The man has allowed his lust for power to devour him to such an extent that he will go out of his way to damage, to weaken and bring down, to reduce to nothing when he has to do so. This is a leader who stops at nothing, observes few standards, to maintain his increasingly slippery hold on power.

He carves out opportunities to play the worst kind of politics. With the national oil patrimony racing ahead at prolific speeds, this is where the attention and energies of Guyana’s oil czar should be fiercely concentrated. Instead, his best oil management attribute is to beat the Opposition PNCR into submission, by ridiculing the group nonstop. One may appreciate that as the intensity of political competition, but the reality is that the divisions in Guyana are renewed and reinvigorated. In this election year, and with equity in the distribution of the oil patrimony at boiling temperatures, what Jagdeo does is add fuel to the fires of division. He often divides to command, control, for cheap political purposes and ambitions.

Where there is division, Jagdeo flexes his muscles and pushes himself to intensify the division. He thrives on keeping Guyanese apart, knowing full well that his racial window dressing is seen through by everyone for what it is: a crafty politician using weak people as part of his propaganda shuffles. He curses conscientious citizens and the private sectors looks to him to heal the divide. He demonizes the people who represent close to half of Guyana’s electorate and Jagdeo is still seen as a liberator. He must liberate himself first from the mob-like mentality that he has perfected.

