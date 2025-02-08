($100k cash grant distribution schedules to be released in a week)

Latest update February 8th, 2025 5:37 AM
Feb 08, 2025 News
DPI – The distribution schedules of the $100,000 one-off cash grant for regions two, three, four, five, six, and ten will be published within a week.
Finance Secretary, Sukrishnalall Pasha has told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the ministry is currently preparing these schedules, and simultaneously working on completing the verification process for persons who have already registered.
This effort has seen tremendous results, especially against the backdrop of the relatively small team undertaking this initiative.
In fact, within one month, the ministry has been able to verify over 240,000 persons.
“We registered about 271,000 since the beginning of the year, and verified 242,000. Last year, about 390,000 persons were registered and verified. We also substantially completed distribution in regions one, seven, eight and nine,” Pasha said, emphasising the magnitude of this achievement.
Pasha’s disclosure comes on the heels of General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s assurance that all Guyanese will receive the cash grant, and that the government is bent on ensuring that the process is as smooth and efficient as possible.
Now that the government’s $1.138 trillion budget has been passed, Dr. Jagdeo said the necessary funds are available to resume distribution of the grant.
“[Before], even if the cheques were cut, you could not deliver them or get them cashed because the resources were not available,” he explained to reporters at the weekly Freedom House press conference.
He underscored that this is a monumental project, recognising the hard work of the staff at the Ministry of Finance.
“It takes time. It has to be done diligently and people will get their money. We’re not going to be rushed to do it,” he added.
Last week, the Committee of Supply approved the over $40 billion allocation to support the distribution, of which $30 billion will be disseminated to the 300,000 additional citizens aged 18 and older.
Approximately 121,000 Guyanese have already received their grants.
