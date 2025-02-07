Thrilling start to 2025 BCQS Masters as Guyanese dominates Men’s U45 division

-Padmore, Barker and Edwards register wins

Kaieteur Sports- The opening day of the BCQS International Squash Masters tournament served up a thrilling spectacle at the Georgetown Club on Wednesday, as local and international players battled fiercely across various categories. Guyanese competitors asserted their dominance with commanding victories in the Men’s 30-44, Men’s 55-64, and Women’s Over-35 divisions.

Men’s 30-44 Category Among the standout performances was number three seed Alex Arjoon, who cruised past Michael Muir in straight sets with an emphatic 11-3, 11-1, 11-2 victory. In other matches, Regan Pollard comfortably defeated Jason van Dijk 3-0, while Jason-Ray Khalil dispatched Lee Fung-a-Fat with a decisive 11-3, 11-2 and 11-1 win. Steven Xavier and Deje Dias also secured opening-round victories.

Adding to Guyana’s dominance, Peter DeGroot handed Barbadian Patrick Downie a crushing 11-0, 11-4, 11-1 defeat. Meanwhile, Trinidadian Leonel Sorrillo toppled Guyanese Jonathan Antczak in straight sets.

Guyanese players continued their strong showing in the Men’s 55-64 division. Lloyd Fung-a-Fat overpowered Jasen Sterry 3-0, while Narendra Singh emerged victorious in a grueling five-game battle against Barbadian Orson Simpson, winning 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 12-14, 11-7. Likewise, Barbados’ Sanjay Amin triumphed 3-1 over Peter Adams, Rob Edwards dominated Eduardo Meira 3-0, and Dean Straker edged past Dennis Dias 3-1.

In the Women’s Over-35 division, defending champion Lydia Fraser suffered an early setback, falling to Indira Barker in a five-game thriller. Barker mounted an impressive comeback to claim victory 5-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9. Another closely contested match saw Tian Edwards edge past Maria Munroe 3-2 in a gripping encounter.

Meanwhile, top seed Alison Smith-Padmore demonstrated her resilience, recovering from a first-game loss to defeat Anna Perreira 3-1.

Over in the Men’s 45-54 bracket, Trinidadians Gowkaran Bissoon and Brian Yong registered convincing wins, setting the stage for an intense second day of competition.

The tournament action continued yesterday at the Georgetown Club. Stay tuned for detailed coverage in our upcoming edition.

