Teacher arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old student

Kaieteur News on Thursday confirmed that a 26-year-old male teacher from Bartica, Region 7, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female student.

Sources indicate that there is sufficient evidence to support the allegations against the teacher. The victim is reportedly residing in the female dormitory, which is in close proximity to the teacher’s quarters, where the assault allegedly occurred.

Police heard that the teacher who admitted that he had sex with the child lured her to his dorm under the pretext that ‘her assignment was late and that she needed extra help’.

Prior to this incident, the teacher had sent text messages to the child telling her that ‘she should skip classes and come over to the government quarters for work review’.s

A police file on the matter is being prepared.

(Teacher arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old student)