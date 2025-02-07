Latest update February 7th, 2025 10:13 AM

Teacher arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old student

Feb 07, 2025 News

Kaieteur News on Thursday confirmed that a 26-year-old male teacher from Bartica, Region 7, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female student.

Teacher arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old studentSources indicate that there is sufficient evidence to support the allegations against the teacher. The victim is reportedly residing in the female dormitory, which is in close proximity to the teacher’s quarters, where the assault allegedly occurred.

Police heard that the teacher who admitted that he had sex with the child lured her to his dorm under the pretext that ‘her assignment was late and that she needed extra help’.

Prior to this incident, the teacher had sent text messages to the child telling her that ‘she should skip classes and come over to the government quarters for work review’.s

A police file on the matter is being prepared.

