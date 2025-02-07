Speeding truck ploughs into house at Lusignan

Kaieteur News- A 28-year-old truck driver crashed into a car and house along the Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Thursday morning leaving the driver and a woman injured.

Kaieteur News understands that the truck driver, identified as Atash Singh, of No. 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, swerved into the wrong lane and crashed into the car and house.

‘Jameela Kelvin, a 31-year-old woman from Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown was injured. Her vehicle was struck by the truck before it ploughed into the house around 10:45h.

Both Singh and Kelvin were transported in a conscious state to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

At the scene, Singh’s truck was lodged in the house and a woman was seen sitting on the pavement with blood oozing from her body. A large crowd had gathered, and a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) pole had also fallen onto the road.

Police and emergency services responded promptly. At about 11:30h, the injured driver was still seated in the front driver’s seat of the truck as police and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were trying to remove him from the vehicle without causing further injuries.

After extracting Singh, efforts were made to resuscitate him. He was seen moving his hands briefly before being whisked away to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kelvin who was visibly traumatized told Kaieteur News, “I can’t tell what happen. I just know I got knock. I was driving on this side (western direction), and he came from the other side into my car. I just see he coming.”

She too was examined by EMTs and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Owner of the damaged house, Bibi Naziha Shafeek, recalled the terrifying moment when the truck crashed into her home. She and other family members were at home when the accident occurred.

“I was upstairs, and I hear this sound, so I thought it was something on the road. But then I hear vibration from the house, and everybody screaming. I rush downstairs, and I see the truck in the house,” Shafeek told Kaieteur News.

Shafeek, who buried her mother on Monday, is now faced with the wreck of her home.

Police in a statement on Thursday afternoon confirmed that Singh was traveling east along the northern carriageway at a fast rate when he lost control of the truck. The statement said that Singh’s truck first collided with a Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) pole in the center of the road before hitting Kelvin’s motorcar (PYY 6812), which was heading west along the southern carriageway.

Following the impact, the truck veered further off the road and crashed into a house.

The accident is being investigated.

