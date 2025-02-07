Spanish-speaking squatters create own village at Windsor Forest

Dear Sir

We are residents of Windsor Estates. Within recent months we have noted with great concern that a group of Spanish-speaking individuals have set up a squatting area on the north-western parapet outside of the Windsor walls.

These individuals previously worked with the contractor(s) who were tasked with expanding the Windsor Road. During their employment period, a rough shack was set up to house them on the parapet outside of the said north-western corner of the Windsor wall.

Even though the Windsor road is now completed, these individuals have continued to squat in the said location and their numbers seem to be increasing. Attached is a photograph of the derelict open shack that has no windows. There is a makeshift outdoor bathroom area that comprises basically a zinc sheet barricade behind which there is a standpipe and some buckets.

In constructing the standpipe, the squatters have breached the water mains leading to Windsor, thus creating the threat of contamination of the Windsor water supply. There are also makeshift clothes lines and clothing hanging everywhere. The shack area is one of total squalor.

The squatters urinate and defecate on the parapet and the stench that emanates from over the wall is unbearable. They dump their garbage and leftover food on the parapet which has resulted in a serious rat infestation problem within the Windsor community. We have even had snakes crawling around the community from time to time. What’s more, the squatters light a regular bonfire at night which creates a fire hazard, apart from the discomfort created by the smoke billowing over the Windsor walls.

Another major concern to the Windsor residents is that the shack is positioned exactly at the junction where the eastern half of the dumpsite road connects with the Windsor road. It thus creates a severe obstruction of the view of drivers when turning onto or coming from the dumpsite road. Also very worrying is that the squatters are now able to see into the backyards of the Windsor residents, now that a relatively high sidewalk has been constructed on the Windsor road. The constant traversing of the squatters along this sidewalk day and night is of concern to residents who fear that they might scale the wall into their premises.

While we empathize with the squatters in their situation of homelessness, one would recognize that their squatting has created several serious environmental concerns for the residents of Windsor. We thus seek your urgent intervention in publishing this letter so that the relevant authority can take the necessary action as we have exhausted all avenues with the NDC etc. Thank you in advance for your kind attention to this matter.

Regards

Zaida Joaquin on behalf of Windsor Forest residents

