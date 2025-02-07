Pres. Ali defends Jagdeo’s attacks on critics

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali has said that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo does not attack critics of the government but rather responds factually and politically.

He also denied ever approaching Businessman Terrence Campbell to be his running mate at the March 2020 polls.

In a Facebook statement on Thursday Campbell said that the hatred poured out on him weekly by VP Jagdeo is amazing. “You may find it hard to believe that I was the first person Irfaan Ali approached to be his prime ministerial candidate. At that time Jagdeo had no issue with me.

Today, my criticisms of government spending, the GOAL programme, the lack of transparency regarding use of oil funds, the rate of depletion of the oil fund and the distribution of imported chicken to party favourites have made me Public Enemy #1”

In response, President Ali in a Facebook post of his own said: “I have noted a post by Terrence Campbell in which he claimed that I approached him to be my Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2020 General and Regional Elections. This is completely false. I never approached Terrence Campbell to be a Prime Ministerial candidate for me or the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.”

The President acknowledged he and Campbell have had many discussions on political matters in the past. He said during “our time in opposition, I stated to him and others that the PPP/C is the only national party and that our policies are pro-people and pro-Guyana. At no time did I make an offer for him to be a Prime Ministerial candidate.”

On the issue of Jagdeo’s abuse of his opponents and government critics, Ali said the Vice President and General Secretary does not attack anyone.

“He responds factually and politically to statements and issues. It seems that there is a belief among some in the country that they can attack the PPP and its leadership without expecting a response.”

Contrary to President Ali’s claims Jagdeo uses his press conference to attack opponents using some of the vilest labels. This newspaper and its publisher have been at the receiving end as well as other news outfits.

