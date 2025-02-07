Powerlifting to kick off year with Novices/Juniors on February 16

Kaieteur Sports- The platform for emerging strongmen and women in the powerlifting arena will be locked and loaded come Sunday February 16, 2025, when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) commences its 2025 season.

Novices and Junior lifters will take center stage as they seek to commence successful careers in the sport.

Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium is the venue that will see the athletes showcasing their strength in the three lifts affiliated with the sport, squat, bench press and deadlift.

This will be the first of four competitions that the Federation hosts, yearly. The Federation will be seeking to ensure that the sport enjoys another successful year with a total of five (5) international competitions also on the Federations radar.

These are the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships (June 8-15 in Germany), World Classic and Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships (August 29 – September 7 in Costa Rica), South American Bench Press and Powerlifting Championships – FESUPO (September 20-27 in Brazil), World Classic and Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championships (October 12-19 in South Africa) and the World Equipped Open Powerlifting Championships (October 10-16 in Romania).

