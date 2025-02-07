Latest update February 7th, 2025 10:13 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Powerlifting to kick off year with Novices/Juniors on February 16

Feb 07, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The platform for emerging strongmen and women in the powerlifting arena will be locked and loaded come Sunday February 16, 2025, when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) commences its 2025 season.
Novices and Junior lifters will take center stage as they seek to commence successful careers in the sport.
Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium is the venue that will see the athletes showcasing their strength in the three lifts affiliated with the sport, squat, bench press and deadlift.

Powerlifting to kick off year with Novices/Juniors on February 16

Flashback! Novices/Juniors who competed at the 2024 edition of the GAPLF event.

This will be the first of four competitions that the Federation hosts, yearly. The Federation will be seeking to ensure that the sport enjoys another successful year with a total of five (5) international competitions also on the Federations radar.
These are the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships (June 8-15 in Germany), World Classic and Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships (August 29 – September 7 in Costa Rica), South American Bench Press and Powerlifting Championships – FESUPO (September 20-27 in Brazil), World Classic and Equipped Masters Powerlifting Championships (October 12-19 in South Africa) and the World Equipped Open Powerlifting Championships (October 10-16 in Romania).

(Powerlifting to kick off year with Novices/Juniors on February 16)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | February, 3rd, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Corbin century, fast-bowlers give CCC lead as champs face stern Day 3 test

Corbin century, fast-bowlers give CCC lead as champs face stern Day 3...

Feb 07, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2…GHE vs. CCC Day 2 -Eagles (1st innings 166-6, Imlach 58*) trail CCC by 209 runs  Kaieteur Sports- Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) owned Day 2...
Read More
Powerlifting to kick off year with Novices/Juniors on February 16

Powerlifting to kick off year with...

Feb 07, 2025

North Essequibo cart off ECB Busta-sponsored T20 trophy

North Essequibo cart off ECB Busta-sponsored T20...

Feb 07, 2025

Construction progress of five New Stadiums, Palmyra leading the charge

Construction progress of five New Stadiums,...

Feb 07, 2025

Inclement weather forces BCB to halt cricket competitions in Berbice

Inclement weather forces BCB to halt cricket...

Feb 07, 2025

EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-Over Cricket Competition continues

EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-Over Cricket...

Feb 06, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]